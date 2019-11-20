50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Roast Turkey with Intriguing Stuffing

8 to 10 pound ready-to-cook turkey

1 (8-oz.) package Dromedary Corn Muffin mix

1 egg

1/2 cup milk

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon crushed rosemary leaves

1/2 cup chopped parsley

1/3 cup ready-to-use mincemeat

1/2 cup butter or margarine

3/4 cup chopped onion

1 1/2 cups coarsely chopped celery

3/4 cup coarsely chopped almonds

Wash and dry turkey very well inside and out. Mix and bake corn muffin mix as label directs using 1 egg and milk. Cool. Crumble into a large bowl. Add next five ingredients. In 1/3 cup hot butter or margarine, cook onion, celery and almonds for 8 to 10 minutes. Add to ingredients in bowl; toss lightly with fork until well combined. Spoon stuffing into neck cavity. Bring skin of neck over back; fasten with skewer. Spoon stuffing lightly into body cavity. Close cavity with skewers. Bend wing tips under body. Tie ends of legs together with twine. Place turkey, breast side up, on rack in shallow roast pan. Brush with remaining butter, melted. Roast uncovered in a preheated moderate oven (350°F) 3 1/2 to 4 hours. Baste occasionally with pan drippings. Remove to warm serving platter. Remove skewers and twine. Make gravy from pan drippings. Surround bird with orange cups filled with cranberry relish. Makes 12 to 14 servings.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

Siloam Springs Lions Club President Chuck Petty presented Walter and Bill Mathews with the club's Businessmen of the Year Award for outstanding service to the local Lions Club. The Mathews brothers own the McDonald's restaurant in Siloam Springs and two McDonald's restaurants in Springdale (at that time).

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

Just in time for turkey basting season, a new business, dedicated to selling country, gourmet and convenience goods, opened its doors in the heart of Siloam Springs.

On Oct. 22, when the Red Door Market, 116 E. University, began welcoming customers, it officially became a member of the network of unique establishments lining downtown.

"With all of the apartments and businesses, I really thought we needed a neighborhood market," owner Chris Salley said. "I think that it really fits into the atmosphere downtown."

Salley, an officer for the Siloam Springs Police Department working as a high school resource officer, also owned City Barber Shop.

When longtime owner, Jerry Price, retired Salley took over ownership of the barber shop that had been open since 1881.

The two businesses are connected, but the door is kept closed, according to Salley.

