Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Drew Vachon is expected to be one of the primary scorers for the SSHS boys basketball team this season.

The Siloam Springs boys basketball team comes into the 2019-20 season with a lot of experience and a senior-laden team ready to break a three-year streak of missing the playoffs.

"We've got a large piece of the puzzle back from last year," said head coach Tim Stewart. "It's a group of seniors that are experienced and have played together and really fun group to be around. This is one of those years where we feel like we're ahead of the game with experience and the pieces. The kids have been practicing really hard with great energy, but they're ready to go play somebody. We're ready to go pound on somebody besides their teammates."

Siloam Springs boys basketball 2019-20 schedule Date^Opponent^Time Nov. 23^Providence Academy^6 p.m. Nov. 26^Prairie Grove^7:30 p.m. Dec. 3^at Rogers^6 p.m. Dec. 6^at Van Buren^6 p.m. Dec. 9-14^at Jerry O’Quin Invitational^TBA Dec. 17^Farmington^6 p.m. Dec. 20^Mountain Home^7 p.m. Jan. 3-4^Panther Holiday Classic^TBA Jan. 10^at Beebe*^7:30 p.m. Jan. 14^at Alma*^7:30 p.m. Jan. 17^Greenbrier*^7:30 p.m. Jan. 21^at Greenwood*^7:30 p.m. Jan. 24^LR Christian*^7:30 p.m. Jan. 28^Russellville*^7:30 p.m. Jan. 31^at Vilonia*^7:30 p.m. Feb. 7^Beebe*^6 p.m. Feb. 11^Alma*^7:30 p.m. Feb. 14^at Greenbrier*^7:30 p.m. Feb. 18^Greenwood*^7:30 p.m. Feb. 21^at LR Christian*^7:30 p.m. Feb. 25^at Russellville*^7:30 p.m. Feb. 28^Vilonia*^7:30 p.m. March 3-7^Class 5A State Tournament^TBA March 12-14^State Finals^TBA Arkansas Activities Association benefit game 5A-West Conference game

The Panthers -- who went 9-16 overall and 4-10 5A-West last season -- open their season on at 6 p.m. Saturday against Providence Academy.

"We have a group that is going to be able to do a lot of different things," Stewart said. "We're not a real big team, but we've been working in the offseason to combat that with multiple defensive looks and being ultra-aggressive and making up for size with energy and effort and fundamentals. Some of the teams in our conference present that problem because they're big and physical. We're countering that with our speed and fundamental techniques. Matchups that are poor on one end can be an advantage on the other end."

Stewart said the Panthers have a lineup where all five guys on the floor can shoot, pass and dribble.

"That's a positive," he said. "It enables you to do a lot of things. When games start, you have guys that are fundamentally sound and have the ability to know down three."

The Panthers, though, have had to handle adversity right off the bat.

Two seniors -- Jordan Stewart and Carson Wleklinski -- have recently suffered knee injuries and will miss their senior season.

Jordan Stewart, Tim Stewart's oldest son, was hurt in Siloam Springs football team's 31-29 win at Russellville on Nov. 8. Wleklinski, meanwhile, injured his knee last week.

That leaves three seniors who return with playing experience in guards Evan Sauer and Drew Vachon and forward Thad Wright, who is still with the Panther football team and hasn't joined basketball yet.

Sauer (5-foot-9) is the Panthers' leading returning scorer from last season at around 10 points per game and will handle the point guard duties.

"Evan Sauer has had a really good offseason," Tim Stewart said. "He's been able to hit the weight room and court being completely healthy. That has made his preseason really good."

Vachon (5-11) has logged key minutes since his sophomore season and is expected to shoulder a lot of the offensive load, his coach said. He averaged around 8 points per game last season.

"Drew Vachon is going to be one of our primary scorers," Tim Stewart said. "He's improved his body and is one of our stronger kids. He's going to have to carry a load on guarding some bigs this year. He's no longer a shooting guard, now he's a shooting forward. We're excited about his growth."

Wright (6-1) will bring the Panthers some physicality in the post when he joins the team after football.

Post player Mason Cooper and guard Tyler Sharp are also seniors that will look to contribute.

"Mason Cooper and Tyler Sharp round out the senior group that we look to do great things," Tim Stewart said. "Tyler and Mason both are great teammates and put tremendous energy and effort into every day."

A large group of juniors look to contribute to this year's team, led by guard Landon Ward, who is expected to help Sauer with the point guard duties.

Ward (5-8) has had a good offseason, his coach said, after playing a lot as a sophomore, averaging 7 points per game.

"He's had a tremendous preseason of growth and maturity," Tim Stewart said. "We're super excited as to where he's at as a person and a player."

Junior guard Max Perkins (6-3) grew three inches in the offseason and has improved fundamentally and athletically.

"He's a good 6-3 now and we look for him to be one of our better shooters and playing a big role on defense with his length," Tim Stewart said.

Junior forward Solomon Hufford is the team's "energizer," his coach said.

"He played 100 miles an hour and is a tough kid that will take a charge," Tim Stewart said.

Junior Jackson Ford (6-5) has made big strides in the offseason and gives the Panther a true post presence.

"We really look for him to keep improving and give us valuable minutes," Tim Stewart said. "The future is really bright for Jackson."

Junior guard Breck Soderquist (6-2) is another good shooter and the Panthers hope to utilize his length on the floor.

A handful of sophomores will look to contribute after leading the freshman team to a 17-7 overall record -- including a 13-game winning streak -- and a regional tournament appearance last year.

Sophomore guard Josh Stewart (6-3), Tim Stewart's youngest son, was the catalyst of that team and will play a major role for the varsity Panthers this season.

"He has great potential," Tim Stewart said of his son. "He has a real feel for the game and loves to compete."

Sophomore guard Carter Winesburg (5-9) and forward Brendan Lashley (6-2) also could see time and have a lot of potential, their coach said. Lashley is currently a key contributor on the football team.

"The team unity has been awesome and it's fun to see," Tim Stewart said. "We believe that great teams have great teammates and that's a foundation for high school teams to reach their potential."

Sports on 11/20/2019