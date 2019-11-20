Katie Mercer/Special to the Herald-Leader Marcos Gutierrez, admissions counselor at John Brown University, suprised Siloam Springs High School senior Lena Lor with a full-tuition scholarship to JBU after the school musical on Friday evening. The $110,000 scholarship, awarded over four years, was awarded to two students this year.

Lena Lor, a senior at Siloam Springs High School, had an extra special curtain call after her performance in the high school's musical Friday night.

Marcos Gutierrez, admissions counselor at John Brown University, came on stage to surprise Lor with the news she is being awarded with the university's most prestigious Presidential Scholarship, according to a press release from the university.

The full-tuition $110,000 scholarship, awarded over four years, is reserved for incoming students who demonstrate great academic, social and spiritual enthusiasm, the release states.

Lor, who plans to study art and illustration at JBU, earned an invitation to JBU's scholarship competition based on her academic performance. During the event 100 students went through a series of rigorous interviews on campus.

Lor is one of two Presidential Scholarships awarded. Chancellor's Scholarships, worth $56,000 over four years, were awarded to 76 students.

Avery Edwards from Trinity Academy in Wichita, Kan., received the other Presidential Scholarship. Edwards also plans to major in art and illustration.

Students accepted to JBU after Nov. 5 that meet the requirements for competitive scholarships will be invited to the spring scholarship competition in February 2020.

