Nov. 12
- Matthew Wayne Morris, 26, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
- Alberto Tejada, 39, cited in connection with disorderly conduct (warrant service).
- Lyndon Ray Nesbitt, 37, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
- Stuart Grayson McCoy, 47, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
- Cody Nikolos Blaine, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear x2, criminal contempt.
- James Dee Stewart, 76, cited in connection with failure to appear.
- Seth Michael Dunlap, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear x5, criminal contempt x19.
- Johnny Wayne Taylor, 55, cited in connection with criminal trespass/premises,vehicle.
Nov. 13
- Aaron J. Butler, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
- Mason Nathaniel Neu, 21, cited in connection with battery in the 3rd degree.
Nov.14
- Juvenile, 14, police report did not list if arrested or cited in connection with possession of sexually explicit material.
- Brian Bell Scott, 38, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Nov. 15
- Juvenile, 16, police report did not list if arrested or cited in connection with possession of sexually explicit material.
- Richard Phillip Mille Jr, 36, arrested in connection with the operation of a motor vehicle during the period of license suspension or revocation.
- Julie Ann Cox, 39, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
- David Alan Campbell, 60, cited in connection with criminal contempt, driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked, improper display of vehicle license, improper evidence of registration, no proof of ownership.
- Kelsey Rae Brown, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Nov. 16
- Don Elmore Cartwright, 63, arrested in connection with domestic battery - 3rd degree, assault on a family or household member - 3rd degree/apprehension of imminent injury, criminal contempt.
- Jamie Rose Harris, 39, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
Nov. 17
- Steven Matthew Kay, 59, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
- Orien Keefe Boisvert, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
- Maricio-Edgardo Sandoval, 21, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia.
