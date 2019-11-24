Dilapidated properties may face tighter scrutiny in the coming year after the code enforcement department proposed changes to the current nuisance code during the Nov. 19 city board meeting.

Code Enforcement Manager James Harris focused on three issues in his presentation -- homes without utilities, inoperable vehicles and outdoor storage.

Harris proposed any residence that does not have sanitary water and waste water for 30 days or more be required to turn their utilities back on within seven days. If the property owner does not comply then they will be asked to leave their property, he said.

The second update relates to inoperable vehicles and trailers located in the back or side yard of a residence. Harris said that he presently uses an eight-point checklist to determine if a vehicle needs to be towed. If two out of the eight points are checked, then the vehicle must be towed, he said. Trailers have a seven-point checklist that is used to determine status. Harris says that if two out of seven points are checked, the trailer must be removed.

The update will call for only one of eight items to be checked for vehicles and one out of seven items to be checked for trailers, Harris added.

The last update will focus on open storage, according to Harris. The current code only covers indoor appliances that are left sitting outside. Harris plans to add electronic items, furniture and any other items that are meant to be inside. The code will also state that tires and pallets will no longer be allowed to be stored in public view, he said. He did not outline the exact requirements and penalties for leaving these items in open view.

This third update will also add organic debris to the list of things that should not be left in public view. Harris proposed that residents have 30 days to remove organic debris from their yard before code enforcement steps in. Harris said for major weather events, such as the tornadoes that touched down in Siloam Springs on Oct. 21, the time can be lengthened.

City Administrator Phillip Patterson said he thinks that 30 days might be too short a time frame to clean up outside debris and recommended extending that time to 45 days or 90 days.

"After an event like the one we just had, that's obviously not going to work, but earlier in the summer when we had the wind storm and we saw some individuals whose trees have blown over and they're still there," Patterson said.

Mayor John Mark Turner asked if people living without sanitary water and waste water were renting or owning. Harris said many homes are privately owned, adding that several of those residents have been living without utilities for years.

Turner asked if the utilities department would notify code enforcement when a resident has their water shut off for 30 days. Harris replied that the utilities department currently does not notify code enforcement if a property owner has had their water shut off.

Director Mindy Hunt asked how the code enforcement department goes about enforcing these codes, whether they patrol neighborhoods or rely on tips from neighbors.

Harris said that his department tries to patrol the streets to look for code violations.

"The inside items we have to wait for a phone call on those because we can only see what we see out in the curb," Harris said.

The city tries to be proactive and locate problems before citizens call in, he said. The department also tries to keep citizens who call in up to date on the progress that code enforcement is making on the issue, he said.

Hunt asked if there was anything that could be done with homes that have broken outdoor play equipment, furniture and debris.

Harris said that if the items are completely broken it becomes trash and debris, but if the items are still in one piece then they are considered outdoor equipment and he is prohibited from addressing it.

Patterson said there is a fine line in situations like this.

"Our goal is to gain compliance," Patterson said.

In the long run it is better for homeowners to keep chipping away at the problem rather than for the city to take them to court, he said.

Director Marla Sappington asked about residents selling vehicles out of their yard like a business. She asked if the city could create a special permit like the ones used for garage sales.

Harris said code enforcement did not regulate something like this but that the city may need to consider the property owner as someone who runs a home-based business and apply those ordinances to the problem.

Director Carol Smiley asked if code enforcement learns about property owners not having utilities while investigating other code violations. Harris said this is usually the case. If code enforcement shows up for one violation, they usually find that the house is in bad shape and it was not evident from the street, so the violations are compounded.

Smiley asked if animal violations were also checked by code enforcement and Harris said they are.

Hunt asked if notifications could be given out when a property owner's water is first shut off. Patterson replied that 90% of the people who have their water shut off is because they forgot to pay their water bill and come in to pay it the next day so the first notification would eat up code enforcement's time.

Patterson said if the property owner has had their water shut off for more than 30 days and have not turned it back on, then code enforcement could be notified by the utilities department.

Turner said properties that did not have utilities cannot be grandfathered in.

Patterson said the ordinance will likely be brought before the board right after the first of the year.

Other business that was addressed at the meeting included:

• Ordinance 19-26 related to fireworks was placed on its second reading with changes proposed by the board during the previous meeting.

• Dedication of utility easements for 706 1/2 S. Hico St. passed unanimously.

• Dedication of utility easements for 719 W. Alpine St. passed unanimously.

• Dedication of utility easements for 1803 Dawn Hill Road passed unanimously.

