Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday DaySpring CEO James Barnett greets a church group with matching reindeer antlers as they enter the company's annual warehouse sale on Thursday. Customers began to line up at 7 a.m. and by the time the doors opened at 9 a.m. Thursday, hundreds of people were waiting. The sale, which extended through Saturday, was expected to draw up to 6,000 customers from as far away as Tennessee and New Mexico, according to Sherri Brooker, DaySpring Outlet Store manager and warehouse sale coordinator. The annual sale, now in its fourth year on the DaySpring campus, has become a tourism event in Siloam Springs, she said. Tour buses were scheduled to bring people from locations such as Oklahoma City and church groups are coming from a 200 mile radius that includes Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas, she said.

General News on 11/24/2019