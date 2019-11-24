Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown sophomore guard Luke Harper looks to make a play as Southwestern Assemblies of God's Cortland Blake, No. 15, and Noah Boling defend during Thursday night's game at Bill George Arena.

John Brown squandered a 15-point halftime lead, but the Golden Eagles had enough left in the tank to remain undefeated and win their Sooner Athletic Conference opener.

The Golden Eagles hit 6 of 8 free throws in the last 33 seconds to break a tie game and defeat Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) 65-60 on Thursday inside Bill George Arena.

The Golden Eagles led 31-16 at halftime, but the Lions turned up the defensive pressure to open the second half and forced JBU into several turnovers. The turnovers led to transition buckets and before too long SAGU had gotten back in the game.

But to JBU's credit, the Golden Eagles absorbed the Lions' run and found a second wind to hang on and win the game.

Head coach Jason Beschta hopes the Golden Eagles (7-0, 1-0) learned some lessons along the way as well.

"That's certainly what shows at the end," Beschta said. "That's a good word for us, is we squandered that lead. It's good. We faced pressure against their press. It generated turnovers and thankfully we're going to be able to learn from that without having to take an 'L' and (asking) what do we need to do differently and how do we need to approach that next time?"

Beschta pointed to a key moment in the second half where the Golden Eagles turned momentum back in their favor.

SAGU (4-1, 0-1) had stormed back to take a 52-45 lead after a floater from Mitchell McMullen, but Quentin Bailey got fouled at the other end and was heading to the free-throw line for two shots with 6:30 left in the ballgame.

Bailey missed both free throws, but Densier Carnes was there for the offensive rebound and he was fouled.

Carnes hit both foul shots to make it 52-47.

"I thought that energized us right there," Beschta said, "and I thought we turned it on from that point."

JBU pulled within 52-49 on a tip-in by Ira Perrier on its next possession, and two more Carnes free throws kept JBU within 54-51 with 5:12 left.

The Golden Eagles tied it 55-55 on a 3-pointer in the corner from Kiree Hutchings a few plays later.

SAGU took another lead 57-55 on a jump shot by Nykolas Mason, but JBU took a one-point lead on an old fashioned three-point play by Bailey with 2:51 left.

The game was tied 59-59 heading into the final minute.

Luke Harper gave JBU the lead for good with a pair of free throws for a 61-59 lead with 33.1 seconds left. Harper and Carnes would both split a pair at the line as JBU held a 63-60 lead with 7.2 seconds left.

After a SAGU turnover, Hutchings sealed the win for JBU with two more free throws.

Harper led JBU with 19 points, while Hutchings had 10 off the bench.

JBU hit 21 of 49 shots, 9 of 27 from behind the 3-point line and outrebounded the Lions 38-25.

The Golden Eagles had 23 turnovers, 15 of which came in the second half.

"Honestly all season long our key is we've got to limit turnovers so they can't get transition buckets and we've got to really box out, limiting to one shot," Beschta said. "And we did a terrible job in transition in the second half. They had two transition buckets and one offensive rebound in the first half. In the second half we had 15 turnovers and they scored a good number of their points. That's where Nykolas Mason scored his points. That'll energize a team too. But we rebounded and we limited them to four offensive rebounds on the night, and they are -- I think -- the best offensive rebounding team in our league."

Mason led SAGU with 20 points, while Kentton Williams scored 12 and Joshua Kashila 10.

The Lions came into the game averaging 99 points a game but were held to 23 of 54 (42.6 percent) from the field and 3 of 26 from behind the 3-point line.

"I think we came out really timid and obviously this is the first conference game," said SAGU coach Delton Deal. "It's our first true road game of the year, and John Brown's really good. I think we came out a little tentative I would say, and they took the fight to us and we let them. Then in the second half I think we reversed the course. We've been a great shooting team and we just shot the ball horrendously tonight and it's hard to win when you do that."

JBU was back in action on Saturday at home against Texas Wesleyan. Results were not available at presstime.

John Brown 65, Southwestern Assemblies of God 60

Southwestern Assemblies of God^16^44^--^60

John Brown^31^34^--^65

Southwestern Assemblies of God (4-0, 0-1): Mason 20, Williams 12, Kashila 10, McMullen 9, Davis 3, Farmer 2, Sims 2, Blake 2.

John Brown (7-0, 1-0): Harper 19, Hutchings 10, Bailey 9, Grabliauskas 9, Carnes 7, Obradovic 5, Asgeirsson 3, Perrier 3.

