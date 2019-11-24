Photo Submitted Most of the damage to the Goodwill located at 1001 S. Mount Olive St. occurred on the roof.

The Siloam Springs Goodwill Store is looking to reopen by mid-December after closing due to storm damage.

The store, located at 1001 S. Mount Olive St., suffered severe roof damage during the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 21, when high winds and two tornadoes hit Siloam Springs, according to Cathy Manger-Nail, the regional director of retail operations.

"I got a phone call while I was in Little Rock," said Manger-Nail. "My manager called and said the alarm went off (and) something's going on. They came up about 6 a.m. and found ceiling tiles that had crashed because they had gotten so wet."

Associates went into cleanup mode and soon realized they were not going to be able to reopen, Manger-Nail said.

The associates of the Siloam Springs store were placed into other Goodwill locations around Northwest Arkansas. Manger-Nail estimated about 15 to 20 employees were displaced.

Manger-Nail also said the store lost about half its inventory because of storm damage. The other half is presently covered with plastic or moved out of the areas where the roof is still leaking. Manger-Nail hopes to salvage it.

Mark Alexander, owner of Highland Park Shopping Center where the Goodwill store is located, estimated the cost of repairing damage to the building at $225,000.

Despite all the damage, Manger-Nail is optimistic about the future. People can still drop off donations in Siloam Springs, she said. Initially Manger-Nail had advertised that donations for the Siloam Springs store could be taken to other locations, but she received a storage trailer on Nov. 6.

The store also has a career center which helps those who are seeking employment, according to Manger-Nails. The career center offers computer training, resume building assistance and help with interview skills she said. Goodwill networks with other area businesses that are looking to hire new employees and connects them with prospective job seekers, Manger-Nail added.

Manger-Nail said the other Goodwill locations in Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale also have career centers and can offer help to people seeking employment while the Siloam Springs location is closed.

Manger-Nail thanked the people of Siloam Springs for continuing to support Goodwill and its mission as well as their concern for their store. She also wanted to let people know that they will soon be back in business.

"I'm ready," Manger-Nail said. "All our people are ready to come back home and work in their store."

