The fourth quarter belonged to Southwestern Assemblies of God's women, who turned a two-point lead heading into the quarter into a 69-59 victory on Thursday at Bill George Arena.

Leading 39-37, SAGU outscored JBU 30-22 in the final 10 minutes to hand the depleted Golden Eagles their fifth straight loss.

"We had a lot of opportunities, especially in the second half," said JBU coach Jeff Soderquist. "We didn't make shots. We missed seven free throws in the second half. We had our opportunities. Give them credit. They hit some shots in the fourth quarter."

JBU led 15-14 after the first quarter, but SAGU outscored the Golden Eagles 10-4 in the second quarter to take a 24-19 lead at halftime.

"You know in the first half we held them to 24 points, but they had 12 points off of offensive rebounds," Soderquist said. "Our defense held us in the game."

The Golden Eagles clawed back in the third quarter to take a one-point lead on two occasions, once on a score from Maddie Altman and another on a pair of free throws from Taylor Fergen, but each time SAGU responded.

Tied at 37 late in the third quarter, Tamera Derrough hit a jumper to give the Lions a two-point lead entering the fourth.

"I think our defense was really good in the fourth quarter," SAGU coach Tiffany Phillips said. "We changed the lineup a little bit. We went a little quicker, and I think our defense was really good. I think that generated some offense for us because John Brown was doing a really good job defensively in our halfcourt, and we couldn't get anything going, so our defense generated a little offense and I thought that really made a difference."

A Fergen bucket pulled JBU within 45-41, but the Lions (3-2, 1-0) answered with back-to-back 3-pointers from Kiara Glenn and Sydney Meader to go up 51-41.

Another trey from Meador and a pair of free throws gave SAGU its biggest lead of the night at 58-45 with 3:10 left in the quarter.

JBU (2-5, 0-1) was playing without seniors Jordan Martin (illness) and Sara Williams (ankle).

"We had to go deeper (in the bench)," Soderquist said. "It just rolls everything back a little bit and people are playing different roles and different amount of minutes and all that. "

Tarrah Stephens and Marta Matamala each had 13 to lead the Golden Eagles, while Fergen had 11 and Altman 10.

The Golden Eagles only hit 18 of 53 (34 percent) from the field, missing several at close range.

"We had our opportunities tonight," Soderquist said. "We've just got to finish."

Meador finished with a game-high 21 points to lead SAGU with Lexi Rich scoring 17 and Glenn 13.

"Obviously I have a lot of respect for Coach Soderquist and his program and John Brown," Phillips said. "It's really nice to get a win on the road. I hope they get better soon. It's tough with all those injuries they've got right now."

JBU was back in action on Saturday at home against Texas Wesleyan. Results were not available at presstime.

Southwestern Assemblies of God 69, John Brown 59

Southwestern Assemblies of God^14^10^15^30^--^69

John Brown^15^4^18^22^--^59

Southwestern Assemblies of God (3-2, 1-0): Meador 21, Rich 17, Glenn 13, Wells 6, Caher 5, Derrough 4, Baker 3.

John Brown (2-5, 0-1): Stephens 13, Matamala 13, Fergen 11, Altman 10, Teague 6, James 5, Goldman 1.

