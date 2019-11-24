The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls advanced to the Maroon bracket finals of the Siloam Springs Panther Classic on Thursday with a 45-12 win over Fort Smith Chaffin in the winner's bracket semifinals.

Brooke Ross led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, while Mimo Jacklik had 10, Brooke Smith six, Rachel Rine five, Audrey Sears and Sophie Stephenson each with three and Cailee Johnson and Anna Wleklinski each with two.

The finals were played on Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls defeated Providence Academy 29-12 in their opening game of the Siloam Springs Panther Classic Girls on Tuesday.

Mimo Jacklik led the Lady Panthers with 15 points, while Brooke Ross had six, Brooke Smith three, Rachel Rine three and Cailee Johnson two.

Boys

The Siloam Springs boys lost to Springdale Central 31-17 in a Maroon bracket consolation game Thursday at the Siloam Springs Panther Classic.

The Panthers trailed 10-2 after the first quarter and 15-9 at halftime. Central opened up a 24-10 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Connor Clayton led the Panthers with 10 points, while Nate Vachon and Marcus Molina each had three and Dalton Newman one.

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys lost to Westville, Okla., 39-26 in the opening round on Tuesday.

Westville led 7-6 after the first quarter, but Siloam Springs rallied to take a 13-12 lead at halftime. The Yellowjackets outscored hte Panthers 15-9 in the third quarter to carry a 27-22 lead entering the fourth.

Dalton Newman led the Panthers with nine points, while Nate Vachon scored eight, Connor CLayton three and Gabe Cruz, Levi Fox and Malachi Watkins each with two.

