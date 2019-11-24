Emerald Grace Christopher Burkett

Emerald Grace Christopher Burkett of Gentry, Ark., died Nov. 21, 2019, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was born Nov. 21, 2019, to Devon Burkett and Amber Christopher.

Funeral services were Nov. 23, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Wilma Lucille Webb

Wilma Lucille Webb, 87, of Colcord, Okla., died on Nov. 20, 2019, at her home.

She was born Dec. 9, 1932, at home in Broken Arrow, Okla., to Rex Cooper and Lona Yount. At an early age she moved to Northwest Arkansas where she met Dale Webb in the bean patch. They married while he was home on leave from the U.S. Navy. He was six days shy of his 21st birthday and his parents had to sign for them to be married.

The first three years of their marriage, her husband was stationed on the USS Philippine Sea. The couple made their home in Sager Creek Hollow, outside of Siloam Springs, where they raised their three children. She was a homemaker and helped on the family farm. To add to the family income she baked and decorated cakes, picked strawberries, walnuts, and poke. Many people remember her for her intricate quilts. She gifted quilts for marriages, births, graduations and birthdays. She was an avid Sunday school teacher. She was creative in developing her own Bible school lessons, songs and poems. After retirement she enjoyed spending time traveling with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Owanda Kidder and Okemah Epperson; and two nephews, Rex Kidder and Ray Epperson III.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years; two sons, Rocky Webb and wife Katherine of Colcord, Okla., and son Ronnie Joe Webb of the home; a daughter, Sherri Gayle Tate and husband Jim of Chouteau, Okla.; six grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were Nov. 22, 2019, at Gentry Cemetery in Gentry, Ark., with Lance Tate officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or Church of Christ in Search of the Lord's Way, P.O. Box 371, Edmond, OK 73083.

