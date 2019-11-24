Tony Molina/Special to Siloam Sunday Greenwood running back Hunter Wilkinson weaves his way through the Siloam Springs defense during the second quarter Friday at Smith-Robinson Stadium in Greenwood. Wilkinson rushed for 220 yards in the Bulldogs' 24-7 win in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

GREENWOOD -- Siloam Springs played Greenwood to another first-half stalemate, but the Panthers had no answer for Bulldogs running back Hunter Wilkinson in the second half.

Wilkinson rushed for 157 of his 220 yards over the final two quarters as Greenwood ended Siloam Springs' season with a 24-7 victory in the Class 6A quarterfinals on a cold, rainy night at Smith-Robinson Stadium.

Class 6A football playoffs Nov. 15 results Game 1: Pine Bluff 49, Sheridan 48 (OT) Game 2: Siloam Springs 23, Marion 13 Game 3: Jonesboro 35, El Dorado 7 Game 4: Lake Hamilton 14, Sylvan Hills 7 Nov. 22 results Game 5: Searcy 55, Pine Bluff 15 Game 6: Greenwood 24, Siloam Springs 7 Game 7: Benton 18, Jonesboro 7 Game 8: West Memphis 33, Lake Hamilton 28 November 29 Game 9: Greenwood at Searcy, 7 p.m. Game 10: West Memphis at Benton, 7 p.m. December 7 at War Memorial Stadium Little Rock State Finals: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 6:30 p.m.

Greenwood (10-1) wound up rushing for 256 yards on 45 carries, giving the Panthers a dose of what they've been doing to teams on the ground over the last four games.

"Second half they got after us up front," Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig said of Greenwood. "They really did a good job on the offensive line. You know it's tough medicine for us because we're a physical football team, but they came out and kind of got after us a little bit at the line of scrimmage. Our kids battled and played as hard as they could. I'm very proud of them. Looking back, there's so many times during the season where they could have laid down and quit, but they didn't do it. They kept battling, they showed tremendous character and I'm so proud of them."

Siloam Springs' season ends at 5-7 overall, but the Panthers won three of their last four ballgames and gave a strong effort on Friday at Greenwood.

The Panthers marched 80 yards in 13 plays in the first quarter to score the game's first touchdown and the game was tied 7-7 at halftime.

Siloam Springs had its opportunities to match Greenwood's scores in the second half, but the Panthers were unable to sustain any momentum against a tough Bulldogs defense.

The Panthers stunned the home crowd with an 80-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter to go up 7-0 on a 5-yard run by Norberg, who had his fifth straight game of more than 100 yards rushing.

Norberg carried 10 times on the drive for 69 yards and scored on fourth-and-one from the five-yard line to put the Panthers up 7-0 with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.

"(Siloam Springs) did a really nice job," said Greenwood coach Rick Jones. "They have a big, physical offensive line and those kids did a good job blocking us the first time we played them. But (Norberg) never falls backwards. He falls forward every single time. I was so impressed with the way that kid played. He carried 27 times in the first half last week (against Marion) and he is still going strong, and he just does not fall backwards, and that's the thing that's so impressive about him."

Greenwood didn't stay down for long though.

The Bulldogs went 66 yards to tie the game 7-7 with Caden Brown catching a 17-yard pass from Jace Presley with 10:07 left in the second quarter. Presley completed 6 of 7 passes on the drive for 54 yards.

After that it became a defensive struggle for the rest of the first half. Both teams had interceptions with Palvinson Phizema tipping a Presley pass and Christian Ledeker picking it off for a Panthers turnover.

Taylor Pool was intercepted on the final play of the first half as the teams went into the locker room tied 7-7, not all that different from the 15-13 Greenwood lead at halftime in the first meeting on Oct. 11.

"We were a little sluggish coming out, but I don't think that was because of the bye week," Jones said. "It just took us a little time to get going because they have improved a ton since we played them the first time. I give them a lot of credit."

Greenwood turned to its ground game to open the second half.

Wilkinson, who rushed for 63 yards in the first half, blasted through the Panthers defense for 40 yards on four carries on the Bulldogs' opening possession of the second half. He rushed for 17 and 10 yards and Presley hit Brown for a 20-yard gain down the 22. Two players later Wilkinson scored on a nine-yard touchdown run to give Greenwood a 14-7 lead.

"He was good and we had some holes, and that's how it works together on that," Jones said. "But he was good. He was hitting the creases and we were making some chunk plays where we could get him into the second or third level. That's huge to be able to do that."

Siloam Springs began to mount a response on its next drive as Norberg went back to work, carrying for 30 yards on nine carries and Pool hit passes of four yards to Norberg and nine to Tate Criner.

But Greenwood stuffed Norberg on fourth-and-three at the 34 yard line and Siloam Springs turned it over on downs.

Wilkinson and the Bulldogs went back to work and he carried for seven yards and then 15 into Siloam Springs territory. Wilkinson then ripped off a 22-yard run to the Panthers' 7 and Greenwood ended up settling for a 27-yard field goal by Jackson Stewart to take a 17-7 lead.

Siloam Springs kept fighting and Pool threw a 33-yard pass to Criner to the Greenwood 38 as the Panthers tried to mount a comeback.

But that drive stalled at the 33 and the Panthers turned the ball over on downs again.

Greenwood turned to Wilkinson one more time and his 36-yard run int he fourth quarter helped set up a 14-yard touchdown pass from Presley to Treyton Dawson as the Bulldogs scored for a 24-7 lead with 7:45 left.

Siloam Springs' offense crossed midfield again but Pool was intercepted by Greenwood's Jayden Martin and the Bulldogs ran out the rest of the clock on the Panthers' season.

Presley wound up completing 15 of 23 passes for 138 yards as Greenwood finished with 394 yards of total offense.

Greenwood advances to the 6A semifinals this week where it will travel to 6A-East No. 1 Searcy, which beat Pine Bluff 55-15 in another quarterfinal game.

The Panthers had 214 yards of offense, including 145 yards on 35 carries for Norberg. Norberg finished the season with 251 carries for 1,344 yards and 10 touchdowns. Over the last five games, he rushed 164 times for 968 yards and all 10 scores.

Taylor Pool completed 8 of 19 passes for 67 yards with Criner catching four passes for 50 yards.

The Panthers were emotional after the game with several players in tears and hugging teammates, family and friends as another season ended.

"Twenty six years of this and it never gets any easier," Craig said. "The last game of the season, if you don't win it's disappointing, but these kids -- like I said -- they're a special group because they kept battling and they kept fighting. They finally understood what it took to win football games in this conference. This is a bear of a conference. It's tough and you've got to come every week with your 'A' game to have a chance to win."

Looking ahead, the Panthers lose a big senior class but had several talented sophomores and juniors that played large minutes on this year's team.

"We have a lot of young kids step up this year and help us out," Craig said. "Looking down at the programs below we've got some young guys coming up that we feel are football-type kids that can really help our program. I think the future's bright."

