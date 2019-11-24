Siloam Springs Schools received three B's and three C's on the annual report card from the Arkansas Department of Education.

Kelly Svebek, director of assessment and accountability for Siloam Springs Schools, presented the letter grades and school ratings required by the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015 (ESSA), during the school board's Nov. 14 meeting. The ADE released the A-to-F letter grades for 1,026 schools in the state and accompanying ESSA Index Scores in October.

School Report Card ^Letter Grade*^ESSA Index Score Grades K-5 Northside Elementary^C^69.83 Allen Elementary School^C^71.45 Southside Elementary School^69.03 State average^^71.3 Grades 6-8 Intermediate school^B^73.12 Middle school^B^70.88 State average^^70.16 Grades 9-12 High school^B^68.27 State average^^66.48 * The grade scale varies by grade level.

Northside Elementary School, Allen Elementary School and Southside Elementary School all received C's, while the intermediate school, middle school and high school received B's. Because students don't begin taking the state mandated ACT Aspire test until third grade, at least a portion of Northside Elementary School and Allen Elementary School's grades are based on Southside Elementary School's test scores.

Statewide, a total of 169 schools earned an A, 311 schools earned a B, 358 schools earned a C, 150 schools received a D and 38 schools received an F, according to an October article in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The ESSA Index Scores, on which the letter grades are based, are derived from student achievement on the 2019 ACT Aspire tests given to students in grades three through 10 last spring, growth in student achievement from one year to the next, graduation rates for high school students, English language learner's academic growth and language proficiency, and school quality and student success indicators, Svebek said. The results also break down scores by subgroup population at each district.

The factors are weighted so 35 percent of the score is based on student achievement and 50 percent is based on academic growth at the kindergarten through eighth grade level, while the other components account for smaller percentages of the total score, Svebek said. At the high school level, student achievement is weighted at 35 percent of the score and student growth is 35 percent of the score. Four-year and five-year graduation rates also factor into the high school scores.

The middle school, high school and Allen Elementary School exceeded the state average on their ESSA Index Scores, while the other three schools fell slightly behind state averages for their grade levels.

"We are setting goals to push us into the B range and into the A range. ... Every school has been asked to set a goal directly pertaining to ESSA that would affect the outcome of these reports," Svebek said.

District-wide, the school is implementing professional learning communities for teachers, using data for student-centered teacher coaching, and response to instruction to keep students on track, she said. The district is also in the process of implementing the Science of Reading, a state-mandated program.

"Every school is focused on foundational skills," Svebek said. "Even at the upper grades, if we see kids have gaps in those foundational reading skills, we are working to fill those gaps, because they are not going to read proficiently until they get that."

Board member Connie Matchell commented she has seen great improvement since the letter grades were implemented.

"I appreciate your work, you had a long way to go and I think you have really shown a good improvement," she said.

In other business, school board members approved a one-time bonus for all contracted school employees of $750. The cost to the district for the bonuses, which were distributed on Nov. 20, is $550,000, according to Terri Raskiewicz, chief financial officer for the district.

"This one-time bonus will not affect our current salary schedule as they are continuing expenses that must be paid for with continuing revenue," Raskiewicz wrote in a memo to the school board. "The current year non-recurring staff bonus will be paid in order to help decrease our fund balance."

Temporary employees, substitutes and hourly employees are not eligible for the bonus, she said. It will not be prorated based on days contracted or based on full-time or part-time status.

Employees who fill more than one position will still receive just one bonus of $750 and it will not be multiplied by the index for personnel with extended contracts.

School board members took the following additional actions:

• Approved the proposed budget of expenditure with tax levy for the 2021/2022 school year and all related election documents as required by state law for the March 2020 school board election.

• Approved a memorandum of understanding between Northwest Arkansas Industries for Education and the Career Academy of Siloam Springs.

• Approved the hire of Howard Sims, intermediate school fifth and sixth grade special education teacher.

• Approved the transfer of one student from the Gentry School District to the Siloam Springs School District.

• Approved the transfer of one student from the Siloam Springs School District to the Springdale School District.

General News on 11/24/2019