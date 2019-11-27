50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

The City Council met in regular session and during proceedings, approved work on many city streets.

James Hartley, Chairman of the Street Committee, presented a proposal by the Arkansas State Highway Department to widen State Highway 99, South Mt. Olive Street, from Tulsa Street to the Highway 68 bypass.

The proposed work was to widen the street to 22 feet measuring both ways from the center of the street and would include curbs and gutters.

Mr. Hartley recommended that the City accept the proposal and, after discussion, a motion was made and approved that the Street Committee's recommendation be accepted.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

The Siloam Springs Lady Panther Cubs remained unbeaten with one-sided road victories over Fayetteville Ramay and Bentonville Sam Walton.

On Nov. 20 the Lady Cubs wasted little time in putting Ramay away. Siloam Springs jumped to a 9-1 lead after one quarter, increased their lead to 21-3 at the half, and went on to win easily, 36-15.

Center Maria Harrison led all scorers with 11 points and point guard Lucy Sislo added eight, to pace the Lady Cubs.

The following night (Nov. 21), after trailing 14-10 after one quarter, the Lady Cubs got nine points from Harrison and out-scored host Sam Walton 15-0 in the second quarter to take a 25-14 halftime lead.

Harrison continued to dominate the inside to the third quarter, scoring eight more of her game-high 25 points, as the Lady Cubs increased their lead to 38-20 and went on to post a 46-34 win.

Casey Montgomery added 10 points and Sislo had six.

The Lady Cubs, 4-0, were scheduled to host Decatur in the opening round of the Benton County Tournament on Monday.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

A rash of incidents is usually all it takes to spark an idea in an inventor, but personal experience led a Siloam Springs man to develop a product to make all-terrain vehicles safer to enjoy.

Joe Garland and his son, Mike, began marketing ATV Throttle Guard to help safeguard against unintended acceleration while on the machines.

"I have been riding ATVs for years, but I have been almost killed twice as a result of unintended acceleration," Joe said. "Too many people are being hurt or killed every year and something as small as a piece of plastic and bits of metal could help prevent it. More than 15,000 ATV accidents happen each year."

ATV Throttle Guard is a shield that is installed by the ATV owner that covers the thumb-activated throttle on the handlebars. If the operator were to stand up to reach for something while on the ATV, the throttle could be pressed suddenly and cause the rider to go out of control -- often with fatal consequences.

The shield was sold on the Garlands' website or with a call.

With five different models available to fit nearly all ATVs being used and sold (at that time), Joe was able to make one fit any brand.

Community on 11/27/2019