Logan Shelley/Special to the Herald-Leader The Colcord, Okla., football stadium was recently updated with bleachers and a scoreboard purchased from the Siloam Springs School District and lights purchased from the Gravette School District, as well as a new concession stand and bathrooms. Local businesses and volunteers came together to install the new features and give the stadium a makeover at a much reduced cost.

COLCORD, Okla. -- The Hornets' football stadium recently received a complete makeover thanks to several lucky finds purchased from Arkansas schools and a lot of community support.

The small school district, which has around 620 students, was able to replace its home bleachers and top them with a new press box, add a wireless scoreboard and play clock, build a new concession stand with public restrooms and add updated lights, according to Superintendent Bud Simmons.

Thanks to donations and volunteer labor, the renovation cost the district just $83,000, Simmons said. He estimated the district saved approximately $175,000 in installation costs. Had the district used new materials for the project, it would have probably cost in excess of $300,000, he said.

Local businesses, community members, parents and even people from outside the area stepped up to help with the project, Simmons said. At least 80 people volunteered at least one day of labor, he said.

"Through donations and help, our field was transformed from being an old block, rough looking bleachers, rough lights, no concessions and bathrooms, to a really nice stadium for a class A school. ... We are pretty happy with the way it looks, but the thing we are most proud of is the community coming together and working on it and providing tremendous support," Simmons said. "We were able to do the renovations at a fraction of the cost."

Colcord's football team played in the newly renovated stadium against Delaware County rival Kansas on Sept. 5, with the Hornets defeating the Comets 30-12.

Simmons and Terrill Denny, athletic director and middle school principal, had been brainstorming ideas to replace the previous block bleachers and 1960s era lights for several years. Then the Siloam Springs School District decided to renovate Glenn W. Black Stadium last year and remove the visitor bleachers to add track facilities.

Siloam Springs accepted a bid of $0 from Colcord for demolition of the old bleachers in December 2018. Colcord dismantled the bleachers and removed them, essentially getting the material for free, Simmons said.

Because the new bleachers, which seat around 800 people, were so much larger than the previous bleachers, which only seated about 250, the entire football field had to be moved about 30 yards to the east, Simmons said. The school district also won a $100 bid on Siloam Springs' wireless scoreboard and play clock, which would have cost the district around $30,000 new and installed, Simmons said.

Simmons said that Siloam Springs has been a great neighbor.

"That stuff could have been torn down and sold for scrap price and they would have never thought about it again, but instead their neighbor gets to benefit from it," he said. "Here in Colcord, the kids and the community get to benefit."

"(Superintendent Jody) Wiggins has been outstanding to work with," Denny said. "There is a reason he is in charge. He does things professionally and he's a great man."

Colcord also won a $500 bid on the Gravette School District's stadium lights. Simmons said the district is another great neighbor and partner. Gravette had installed the lights in 2009, but replaced them last year when a storm blew down one of the poles.

Colcord was able to mount the lights on new wooden poles, Simmons said. However, getting the light poles installed proved to be more of a challenge.

KAMO Electric Cooperative, which provides power to the school, volunteered to drill the four 8.5 foot deep holes required to install the 65-foot-tall light poles. The company drilled the first two holes in a matter of minutes, but hit solid rock just a few feet into the second two holes, Simmons said.

"They're doing it for free and it's ruining their drill to continue to try to drill through that," Simmons said. Ultimatley, the company had to say they couldn't drill any further, he said.

Simmons called several companies to get quotes on finishing the holes. One company even quoted him $10,000 for the project -- money the district didn't have.

Then Simmons got in contact with an elementary school parent who owns Summers Well Drilling of Colcord. The company owners said drilling through solid rock was no problem, but they didn't have a drill bit wide enough to accomodate the 24-inch wide poles. The company purchased a used drill bit in Pennsylvania for $7,000 and paid to have it shipped to Colcord so they could finish the project, all at no cost to the school.

Summers Well Drilling was also able to drill the holes to install the scoreboard, Simmons said.

Time after time, the school district hit insurmountable walls with the project and didn't have the money to go forward, Simmons said.

"Someone would show up and say, 'I can help with that,'" he said.

Mike Shambaugh, representative of the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council's ninth district, donated $15,000 to the district, which was used to purchase materials for a new concession stand and restrooms. Previously, the stadium had an old fireworks stand to serve concessions and portable bathrooms.

Wofford Construction of Colcord volunteered the labor for the project. The end result was a building that would have cost the district more than $65,000, Simmons said.

Another company, Wetzel's Tank Construction Co., of Southwest City, Mo., showed up with a crane to hoist the press box onto the new bleachers.

There is no way the school district could have paid the full cost of the renovations, Simmons said.

"I am blown away by it," he said. "It just kind of fell into place."

The district still has plans to keep improving the stadium and hopes to complete the project next summer. They have already budgeted to have sidewalks and walkways around the bleachers poured, but the weather has been too wet. They also plan to complete painting the railing and undercarriage of the bleachers and finish the interior of the press box, Simmons said.

"The pride the community has, that they took ownership of the project, they want something better for their kids, or even if they didn't have children, they just thought, 'if we can improve this a little bit, let's do it,' that probably feels better than any end result," Denny said. "The players obviously are excited that they have new things, they feel like someone is working for them, but that community ownership (means a lot)."

General News on 11/27/2019