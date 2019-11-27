Ca-tay-ah Falls-Teel
Heaven and Steven Falls-Teel of Siloam Springs, Ark., announce the birth of their daughter Ca-tay-ah Falls-Teel on Oct. 14, 2019.
She was born 8 pounds, 15 ounces and 19.5 inches long at Willow Creek Women's Hospital in Johnson, Ark. She joins brothers, Michael Falls-Teel, 20, Alex Falls-Teel, 14, Jasper Falls-Teel, 10, and Turner Birdsong-Creed, 5.
She is the granddaughter of Grace and Gary Bishop of Springfield, Mo., Michael and Rebecca Falls of Lake Charles, La., and Benjamin and Patricia Creed of Huntsville, Ark.
Print Headline: Falls-Teels announce birth of daughter
