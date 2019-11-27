Sign in
Falls-Teels announce birth of daughter by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Ca-tay-ah Falls-Teel

Heaven and Steven Falls-Teel of Siloam Springs, Ark., announce the birth of their daughter Ca-tay-ah Falls-Teel on Oct. 14, 2019.

She was born 8 pounds, 15 ounces and 19.5 inches long at Willow Creek Women's Hospital in Johnson, Ark. She joins brothers, Michael Falls-Teel, 20, Alex Falls-Teel, 14, Jasper Falls-Teel, 10, and Turner Birdsong-Creed, 5.

She is the granddaughter of Grace and Gary Bishop of Springfield, Mo., Michael and Rebecca Falls of Lake Charles, La., and Benjamin and Patricia Creed of Huntsville, Ark.

General News on 11/27/2019

Print Headline: Falls-Teels announce birth of daughter

