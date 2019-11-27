Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown freshman forward Tarrah Stephens drives to the basket against Texas Wesleyan on Saturday inside Bill George Arena. The Rams defeated the Golden Eagles 53-50.

John Brown went nearly nine minutes without scoring a point, spanning the last 5 minutes, 46 seconds of the first half and the first 3:07 of the second half.

That offensive drought put the Golden Eagles in an 18-point hole against Texas Wesleyan and, despite a furious fourth quarter rally, aided in JBU's sixth straight loss Saturday 53-50 inside Bill George Arena.

JBU was held to 20 of 71 (28.2 percent) from the field, including 9 of 32 from behind the 3-point line.

"We're not going to win many games in this conference if we're shooting in the 20s (percentage-wise),"said JBU coach Jeff Soderquist. "We shot 28 percent in the game. We've got to shoot a higher percentage. We're doing -- sometimes -- enough defensively. We've still got to clean up some things defensively, but we've got to score more than in the 50s if we're going to have a chance."

The Golden Eagles trailed 48-30 going into the fourth quarter and opened the quarter on a 15-0 run.

Marta Matamala opened the quarter with a basket and Sierra Bailey followed with a three-point play. Matamala and Ally Teague hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Taylor Fergen added a pair of baskets as JBU pulled within 48-45.

"We tell our kids all the time about John Brown," said Texas Wesleyan coach Steve Trachier. "You get in this gym and they heat up and my gosh that stuff happens. They heated up, we went cold and sometimes there's not a darn thing you can do about it. That's just basketball."

Destiny Winkfield answered for Texas Wesleyan to put the Rams back up 50-45. Texas Wesleyan led 53-50 with 9.5 seconds left. Matamala's game-tying 3-point attempt hit off the back of the rim as time expired.

"Very proud of the girls," Soderquist said. "We fought. We did whatever we could. Obviously holding them to five points (in the fourth) and us scoring 20 points when we scored 25 in the first 3 quarters, that was huge. Very proud of them on that."

Nicole Gleason led Texas Wesleyan with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Alexus Brigham had 11 and Winkfield 10.

Matamala led JBU with 13 points, while Tarrah Stephens had nine and Fergen eight.

Texas Wesleyan 53, John Brown 50

Texas Wesleyan 16 21 11 5 -- 53

John Brown 15 7 8 20 -- 50

Texas Wesleyan (4-1, 1-0): Gleason 14, Brigham 11, Winkfield 10, Dioum 7, Whorley 5, Coy 2, Walls 2, Brightwell 2.

John Brown (2-6, 0-2): Matamala 13, Stephens 9, Fergen 8, Teague 6, James 5, Altman 3, Goldman 3, Bailey 3.

Sports on 11/27/2019