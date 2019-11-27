Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown's Sienna Nealon, right, tries to get around Eastern Oregon's Sarah Mitchell during Saturday's NAIA Women's Soccer Opening Round game at Alumni Field. Eastern Oregon defeated John Brown in penalty kicks after a scoreless tie through regulation and two extra time periods.

For the first time in the 2019 campaign, the No. 16 John Brown University women's soccer team was held scoreless and, after 110 minutes of 0-0 play, fell in a 3-2 shootout decision to Eastern Oregon as the Golden Eagles concluded the season in the NAIA National Championships Opening Round on Saturday night at Alumni Field.

JBU (12-3-4) concludes the season at 12-3-4 after making its second straight and sixth NAIA National Championships appearance in program history.

The Mountaineers (16-3-2) were held without a shot during the pair of overtime periods, while the Golden Eagles almost ended the contest and moved on to Orange Beach, Ala., for the Round of 16 when senior Anne Metz's shot rang off the right post in search of her 11th goal of the season. The ball hit the inside of the post but stayed well out, keeping the match tied in the 97th minute.

Junior Sienna Nealon almost ended the match again in double-overtime when she torpedoed down the right flank and let go a shot in transition, testing Mountie keeper Savannah Hutchinson, but the keeper was up the task, diving to her right to scoop up the potential game-winner.

In the shootout, freshman Jenna Miller and Metz converted their chances, but three other Golden Eagles failed on their attempts as Hutchinson posted a trio of stops. Freshman Chloe Griffin made a valiant effort in her first collegiate appearance in hopes of extending the John Brown season. She made a pair of saves, stopping EOU's second and fifth shooters.

While the teams battled through regulation time, each team had a prime scoring opportunity as Miller broke in on Hutchinson down the right side in a virtual one-on-one. Coming out of goal, Hutchinson blocked Miller's 18-yard blast, but also took out Miller's legs in the process, prompting calls for a penalty kick, but to no avail.

Eastern Oregon's best opportunity came in the 44th minute as the Mounties' leading scorer Nan Kiebert gained control of a loose ball in the box with junior Caitlyn Logan and the John Brown defense out of position. With an awning goal ahead of her, Kibert's attempt was blocked by the Golden Eagle defense at the last moment, sending the squads to the intermission in a scoreless deadlock.

Hutchinson finished the contest with six saves, while Logan posted two as the keepers each were credited with a shutout. It was Logan's 12th of the season, matching her total from 2018.

John Brown held a 12-8 shooting advantage in the contest, while the Mounties edged out the hosts in corner kick opportunities, 4-3.

Four Golden Eagle careers came to a close as Anne Metz, Kathryn Huff, Sarah Hughes and Kristen Howell are set to graduate this year. The quartet of players helped John Brown post a 77-19-8 (.779) mark over the last five seasons and qualified for the NAIA National Championships three times (2016-18-19).

