The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls defeated Farmington to win the Maroon bracket championship of the 33rd annual Siloam Springs Panther Classic on Saturday afternoon inside the Panther Activity Center.
The Lady Panthers (3-0) trailed the Lady Cardinals 11-8 after the first quarter but rallied to take a 22-18 lead at halftime.
Siloam Springs extended its lead to 32-26 going into fourth quarter, where it outscored Farmington 7-2.
Mimo Jacklik led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, while Brooke Smith had nine, Brooke Ross eight, Rachel Rine six and Audrey Sears two.
The Lady Panthers also defeated Providence Academy and Fort Smith Chaffin earlier in the week.
Greenwood won the Girls Gray bracket championship with a 36-26 win over Fayetteville White.
In the boys championships, Springdale Lakeside defeated Fayetteville White 34-30 to win the Gray Boys division, while Fort Smith Chaffin beat Farmington 30-23 in the Maroon bracket.
The Siloam Springs ninth-grade teams were scheduled to return to action Monday at Shiloh Christian. Results were not available due to early deadlines because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
33rd Siloam Springs Panther Classic
Nov. 18-23
Siloam Springs High School
Girls Gray
Monday, Nov. 18
G1: Huntsville 40, Fayetteville Woodland 31
G2: Bentonville Fulbright 32, Springdale George 20
G3: Greenwood 50, Springdale Lakeside 12
G4: Fayetteville White 37, Prairie Grove 31
Wednesday, Nov. 20
G5: Greenwood 44, Huntsville 34
G6: Fayetteville Woodland 36, Springdale Lakeside 21
G7: Fayetteville White 52, Springdale George 28
G8: Prairie Grove 34, Bentonville Fulbright 19
Saturday, Nov. 23
Consolation: Prairie Grove 42, Springdale Lakeside 18
Championship: Greenwood 36, Fayetteville White 26
Third place: Huntsville 41, Springdale George 22
Girls Maroon
Tuesday, Nov. 19
G1: Fort Smith Chaffin 30, Springdale Central 24
G2: Rogers 35, Van Buren 30
G3: Siloam Springs 29, Providence Academy 12
G4: Farmington 30, Springdale Southwest 24
Thursday, Nov. 21
G5: Siloam Springs 45, Fort Smith Chaffin 12
G6: Springdale Central 29, Siloam Springs 8th 27
G7: Farmington 48, Rogers 25
G8: Van Buren 38, Springdale Southwest 30
Saturday, Nov. 23
Consolation: Van Buren 32, Springdale Central 30
Third place: Fort Smith Chaffin 38, Rogers 35
Championship: Siloam Springs 39, Farmington 28
Boys Gray
Monday, Nov. 18
G1: Huntsville 38, Fayetteville Woodland 35 (OT)
G2: Bentonville Fulbright 45, Springdale George 32
G3: Springdale Lakeside 47, Greenwood 42
G4: Fayetteville White 42, Pea Ridge 32
Wednesday, Nov. 20
G5: Springdale Lakeside 41, Huntsville 33
G6: Greenwood 34, Fayetteville Woodland 29
G7: Fayetteville White 42, Springdale George 36
G8: Bentonville Fulbright 44, Pea Ridge 24
Saturday, Nov. 23
Consolation: Greenwood 40, Pea Ridge 24
Championship: Springdale Lakeside 34, Fayetteville White 30
Third place: Huntsville 38, Springdale George 30
Boys Maroon
Tuesday, Nov. 19
G1: Fort Smith Chaffin 26, Springdale Central 25
G2: Van Buren 49, Rogers 46 (3OT)
G3: Westville 39, Siloam Springs 26
G4: Farmington 45, Springdale Southwest 19
Thursday, Nov. 21
G5: Fort Smith Chaffin 38, Westville 18
G6: Springdale Central 31, Siloam Springs 17
G7: Farmington 59, Van Buren 58 (OT)
G8: Springdale Southwest 32, Rogers 29
Saturday, Nov. 23
Consolation: Springdale Southwest 28, Springdale Central 22
Third place: Van Buren 40, Westville, Okla. 29
Championship: Fort Smith Chaffin 30, Farmington 23
Print Headline: Ninth-grade girls win title