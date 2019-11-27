Photo courtesy of Siloam Springs School District athletics The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls basketball team defeated Farmington 39-28 on Saturday to win the Maroon bracket championship of the 33rd annual Siloam Springs Panther Classic at Panther Activity Center.

The Lady Panthers (3-0) trailed the Lady Cardinals 11-8 after the first quarter but rallied to take a 22-18 lead at halftime.

Siloam Springs extended its lead to 32-26 going into fourth quarter, where it outscored Farmington 7-2.

Mimo Jacklik led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, while Brooke Smith had nine, Brooke Ross eight, Rachel Rine six and Audrey Sears two.

The Lady Panthers also defeated Providence Academy and Fort Smith Chaffin earlier in the week.

Greenwood won the Girls Gray bracket championship with a 36-26 win over Fayetteville White.

In the boys championships, Springdale Lakeside defeated Fayetteville White 34-30 to win the Gray Boys division, while Fort Smith Chaffin beat Farmington 30-23 in the Maroon bracket.

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade teams were scheduled to return to action Monday at Shiloh Christian. Results were not available due to early deadlines because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

33rd Siloam Springs Panther Classic

Nov. 18-23

Siloam Springs High School

Girls Gray

Monday, Nov. 18

G1: Huntsville 40, Fayetteville Woodland 31

G2: Bentonville Fulbright 32, Springdale George 20

G3: Greenwood 50, Springdale Lakeside 12

G4: Fayetteville White 37, Prairie Grove 31

Wednesday, Nov. 20

G5: Greenwood 44, Huntsville 34

G6: Fayetteville Woodland 36, Springdale Lakeside 21

G7: Fayetteville White 52, Springdale George 28

G8: Prairie Grove 34, Bentonville Fulbright 19

Saturday, Nov. 23

Consolation: Prairie Grove 42, Springdale Lakeside 18

Championship: Greenwood 36, Fayetteville White 26

Third place: Huntsville 41, Springdale George 22

Girls Maroon

Tuesday, Nov. 19

G1: Fort Smith Chaffin 30, Springdale Central 24

G2: Rogers 35, Van Buren 30

G3: Siloam Springs 29, Providence Academy 12

G4: Farmington 30, Springdale Southwest 24

Thursday, Nov. 21

G5: Siloam Springs 45, Fort Smith Chaffin 12

G6: Springdale Central 29, Siloam Springs 8th 27

G7: Farmington 48, Rogers 25

G8: Van Buren 38, Springdale Southwest 30

Saturday, Nov. 23

Consolation: Van Buren 32, Springdale Central 30

Third place: Fort Smith Chaffin 38, Rogers 35

Championship: Siloam Springs 39, Farmington 28

Boys Gray

Monday, Nov. 18

G1: Huntsville 38, Fayetteville Woodland 35 (OT)

G2: Bentonville Fulbright 45, Springdale George 32

G3: Springdale Lakeside 47, Greenwood 42

G4: Fayetteville White 42, Pea Ridge 32

Wednesday, Nov. 20

G5: Springdale Lakeside 41, Huntsville 33

G6: Greenwood 34, Fayetteville Woodland 29

G7: Fayetteville White 42, Springdale George 36

G8: Bentonville Fulbright 44, Pea Ridge 24

Saturday, Nov. 23

Consolation: Greenwood 40, Pea Ridge 24

Championship: Springdale Lakeside 34, Fayetteville White 30

Third place: Huntsville 38, Springdale George 30

Boys Maroon

Tuesday, Nov. 19

G1: Fort Smith Chaffin 26, Springdale Central 25

G2: Van Buren 49, Rogers 46 (3OT)

G3: Westville 39, Siloam Springs 26

G4: Farmington 45, Springdale Southwest 19

Thursday, Nov. 21

G5: Fort Smith Chaffin 38, Westville 18

G6: Springdale Central 31, Siloam Springs 17

G7: Farmington 59, Van Buren 58 (OT)

G8: Springdale Southwest 32, Rogers 29

Saturday, Nov. 23

Consolation: Springdale Southwest 28, Springdale Central 22

Third place: Van Buren 40, Westville, Okla. 29

Championship: Fort Smith Chaffin 30, Farmington 23

