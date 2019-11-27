The Siloam Springs boys basketball team enjoyed a sizzling start to its 2019-20 season Saturday night.

The Panthers hit their first eight shots from the field and blew past Providence Academy for a 75-36 mercy rule victory inside Panther Activity Center.

"If you draw it up, that's the way you want to start with not missing a shot for three of four minutes there and playing solid defense and rebounding," said Siloam Springs head coach Tim Stewart. "The kids were able to have a really quick start. If we can continue to improve upon that it's going to be really good."

The Panthers (1-0) scored the first nine points of the game and led 26-9 late in the first quarter before ending the period with a 29-12 lead. Siloam Springs took a 45-18 halftime lead and led 64-33 entering the fourth quarter, which was played with a running clock per the Arkansas Activities Association sportsmanship rule.

It was good to see for Siloam Springs, which has already battled adversity with the loss of seniors Jordan Stewart and Carson Wleklinski to season-ending knee injuries before the first game. Days after the Panthers got the news about their teammates, they blew a double-digit lead in a benefit game loss to Huntsville.

"With Jordan's injury and Carson's injury, we did hit a pretty good bump in the road there," Tim Stewart said. "The kids have really rallied and had really good practices. It was good to get back out on the court and start playing again."

Drew Vachon led the Panthers with 24 points and five 3-pointers. Vachon canned a 3-pointer to open the game and Josh Stewart followed with a basket inside.

Landon Ward scored in transition and Evan Sauer followed with a steal and score as Siloam Springs took a 9-0 lead.

Vachon and Breck Soderquist canned back-to-back 3-pointers for a 15-4 lead, and Vachon and Josh Stewart each scored field goals to give the Panthers the 8 for 8 start.

The coaches also liked the Panthers' effort defensively as well.

"Through most of the game (Providence was) taking tough threes," Tim Stewart said. "They weren't getting layups. Our transition was really good. We thought we ran hard, and with that hard transition it led into easy shots for us."

Vanja Glisic led Providence with 12 points.

The Panthers began substituting liberally the rest of the way and all players that were dressed for the game played.

Sauer added 14 points, while Josh Stewart had nine, Ward and Jackson Ford each with seven, Soderquist six and Carter Winesburg and Tyler Sharp each with four.

"Obviously had a big lead going into the second half," Tim Stewart said. "The mentality and maturity to play at a certain level even though the scoreboard is either with a big lead. We need to keep improving. We haven't reached our goals yet. A lot of kids that haven't played varsity minutes stepped up and played tonight and contributed and are really eager to learn and compete. We're excited about this group."

The Panthers were schedule to host Prairie Grove on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs 75, Providence Academy 36

Providence Academy^12^6^15^3^--^36

Siloam Springs^29^16^19^11^--^75

Providence Academy (0-1): Glisic 12, More 7, McAllister 6, Branscum 5, Gasaway 3, Woodward 3.

Siloam Springs (1-0): Vachon 24, Sauer 14, Stewart 9, Ward 7, Ford 7, Soderquist 6, Winesburg 4, Sharp 4.

Sports on 11/27/2019