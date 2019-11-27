Thanksgiving. It's a time for sharing -- and maybe spreading a food-borne illness. Thankfully, a few simple precautions can help you stop tainted food from spoiling the family feast.

Food-borne illness, also known as food poisoning, is an unwelcome guest at any holiday dinner table. Which toxic organisms are most likely to cause tummy troubles this year?

Vibrio vulnificus is a bacterium that taints seafood and seawater. This bacterium causes illness when it is eaten or enters a cut in the skin. Cases of vibrio infection have increased 43 percent in the United States since 2008, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Raw oysters are to blame in the majority of cases. In healthy people, vibrio infection causes gastrointestinal distress; in people with certain pre-existing medical conditions, such as chronic liver disease, infection can be life threatening.

Campylobacter infection is among the most common causes of diarrheal illness in the United States. Rates of infection have risen 14 percent since 2008, and the condition affects up to 1.3 million people every year. The main sources of campylobacter infection are raw and under-cooked poultry.

Salmonella infection rates have remained relatively stable in recent years, but new strains of the bacterium present cause for concern. In the past, salmonella bacteria were most frequently found on the shells of improperly washed eggs, but a new type of salmonella can grow inside sterilized eggs, making it unsafe to eat raw eggs in any form.

Prevent food-borne illness

The following food handling practices can help you keep every dish safe to eat:

• Wash hands with soap before and after handling raw food, including fruits and vegetables.

• Separate raw foods from cooked or ready-to-eat ones. To prevent cross-contamination, use separate cutting boards and utensils to prepare raw animal products.

• Cook food thoroughly to kill disease-causing organisms. Do not eat raw shellfish, especially oysters.

• Refrigerate leftovers promptly.

• Resist the temptation to eat raw cookie dough or to allow children to lick bowls or spoons after mixing recipes containing raw eggs.

It is not possible to tell if fish, meat or poultry is completely cooked just by looking at it. You must use a thermometer to check that it has reached a safe internal temperature. All types of poultry should be cooked to an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees. Not sure what temperature to aim for? Visit the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services food safety website to find proper cooking times, temperatures and procedures for a variety of foods.

Treating food-borne illness

Many cases of food-borne illness can be treated at home, but some require immediate medical attention.

• Vibrio vulnificus: Symptoms include vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea. If the infection reaches the bloodstream, symptoms include high fever, chills and a dangerous drop in blood pressure. Treatment with antibiotics is needed to prevent potentially fatal complications.

• Campylobacter: Symptoms include abdominal pain, fever and diarrhea, which may be bloody. No special treatment is required beyond rest and drinking extra fluids as long as the diarrhea lasts. Most people recover in less than a week, although symptoms can last up to 10 days.

• Salmonella: Symptoms include abdominal cramping, severe diarrhea and high fever. Prompt treatment with antibiotics is required to prevent the infection from spreading to the bloodstream.

The emergency room at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital is here for you and your family 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To learn more about our services, visit NorthwestHealth.com today.

Did you know you can schedule your ED visit online?

Online Check-in is available for injuries and illnesses that are not life threatening or debilitating. Just visit the NorthwestHealth.com website and click on "Online Scheduling." Select "Emergency Care," and a location. Choose a treatment time, and complete a brief online form. When you arrive at the ED or urgent care center, staff will be expecting you, and strive to see you within 15 minutes of your projected treatment time. If there is a spike in patient traffic, staff will notify you via email or automated phone call with a new projected treatment time. Those using Online Check-in aren't seen ahead of patients already in the waiting room; rather, their names are added to the treatment list based on the time they checked-in online. Unless an individual's illness or injury requires expedited care, patients are treated in the order they registered.

