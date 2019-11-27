Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown junior Kiree Hutchings celebrates after making a 3-pointer in the Golden Eagles' 95-91 victory over Texas Wesleyan on Saturday in Bill George Arena.

Momentum in basketball can change at a moment's notice, and all it took Saturday afternoon was one technical foul on Texas Wesleyan.

The Rams had a commanding 30-13 lead midway through the first half after a basket inside by post Akeem White, but after he scored he was hit with a technical foul.

The play seemed to kickstart John Brown, who went on a 21-4 run to take the lead in the first half. The Golden Eagles would build on that momentum in the second half, leading by as many as 16 points, before finally defeating the Rams 95-91 in a Sooner Athletic Conference game inside Bill George Arena.

With the win, the Golden Eagles (8-0, 2-0 SAC) remained unbeaten to start the season.

"I was telling the guys when that technical happened, 'Let this be the spark guys,'" said JBU head coach Jason Beschta. "We need something to get going."

Sophomore Luke Harper hit the technical shot and Quintin Bailey followed with a basket to bring JBU within 30-16 to start JBU's 21-4 surge.

"It's huge," Harper said of the momentum swing. "Just one shot, one dunk, one anything can change the whole momentum of the game."

Densier Carnes hit three 3-pointers in that stretch and Kiree Hutchings' floater in the lane gave JBU a 35-34 lead.

The two teams traded leads into the second half when Harper's trey at the 13:38 mark gave JBU a 60-58 lead they wouldn't relinquish.

"To come from being down and be able to battle all the way back, that just shows our resilience," Harper said. "I think everyone here just works hard and continues throughout the game to do that."

Adam Asgeirsson and Rokas Grabliauskas added 3-pointers and Harper hit another trey and a pair of runners as JBU pulled ahead by 16 with 7:28 left in the game.

Texas Wesleyan closed the gap in the final minutes with some hot outside shooting, pulling within 93-91. But Carnes hit two free throws with three seconds remaining to finish off the Golden Eagles' win.

Harper finished with a game-high 27 points to lead five JBU players in double figures. Carnes and Hutchings each scored 16 with Carnes chipping in 10 rebounds. Bailey finished with 11 points and Grabliauskas 10.

JBU hit 30 of 53 shots (56.6 percent) and 16 of 34 from behind the 3-point line.

Sam Lorenzen led Texas Wesleyan with 24 points, while Davon Berry had 14 and White, Lamont Simmons and Peyton Sallee each scored 11 points.

"It didn't turn into a defensive battle, obviously, in this one," Beschta said. "Although outside of the end there, where they really hit a bunch of shots on us, I think the middle 20 to 25 minutes of the game, I thought we were really good (defensively)."

JBU will now head back to its nonconference schedule to close out the 2019 portion of its season. The Golden Eagles were scheduled to play Champion Christian on Tuesday. They'll host Ecclesia on Dec. 3 and Philander Smith on Dec. 10 before playing at Crowley's Ridge College on Dec. 14. The next Sooner Athletic Conference game will be at home Jan. 2 against Science and Arts.

"We certainly love the direction we've been moving," Beschta said. "What I think is neat is we've been able to see ourselves be faced with being up and giving up a lead and still finishing, being down early and being able to come back and finish it. We've seen some different situations. It's been neat to see this group really respond well to those things."

John Brown 95, Texas Wesleyan 91

Texas Wesleyan^46^45^--^91

John Brown^43^52^--^95

Texas Wesleyan (5-2, 0-1): Lorenzen 24, Berry 14, White 11, Simmons 11, Sallee 11, Karwoski 7, Calvin 7, Cook-Green 4, Rost 2.

John Brown (8-0, 2-0): Harper 27, Carnes 16, Hutchings 16, Bailey 11, Grabliauskas 10, Obradovic 7, Asgeirsson 6, Perrier 2.

Sports on 11/27/2019