West Siloam Springs, Okla., is celebrating the Christmas season with the second annual Lighting of City Park on Nov. 30.

The event will include music, hot chocolate and cookies, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus "all the way from the North Pole," according to Mayor Elaine Carr. Music, by Canaan Land Ministry, will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the lights in the park will be turned on at 6 p.m., she said.

The event is designed to get the community in the mood for the Christmas season with a warm hometown feeling and good fellowship, Carr said.

"It's open to the public, anyone who wants to come and sing along with us," she said.

Carr said the city hopes to make the Lighting of City Park event a tradition on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The city park is located next to city hall, at 4880 Cedar Dr., Colcord, Okla. The best way to access the park is to turn off U.S. Highway 412 on Redbud Street, Carr said. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

General News on 11/27/2019