The Siloam Springs boys cross country team picked up their first win of the season Saturday at the Berryville Bobcat Back 40.

The Panthers scored 34 points to win the Class 4A-5A division, beating out Huntsville 39, Pea Ridge 77, Farmington 97 and host Berryville 108.

Michael Capehart finished first overall with a time of 18 minutes, 19.50 seconds, while Ricardo Montano was second at 18:22.34.

Blake Morrison placed fourth overall at 18:36.08 with Adam Kennedy 13th at 20:56.25, Luke Fields 14th at 20:57.49, Ben Humphries 15th at 20:59.48, Jordyn Baskins 22nd at 21:28.19, Layton Spence 23rd at 21:29.86, Zach Jones 24th at 21:33.99, Nathen Thurstenson 30th at 22:22.54, Daxton Spence 31st at 22:40.25 and Thad Goetz 33rd at 22:55.09.

Cade Gunter ran a time of 23:05.17, while Blaise Becan finished in 23:18.35, Truman Janes 23:21.93, Tate Broquard 23:34.04 and Joseph Humphries 23:53.07.

Girls

The Siloam Springs girls finished second overall as Harrison had the top three finishers and took first place with 20 points. Siloam Springs finished with 38 points, while Pea Ridge had 85, Huntsville 104 and Farmington 122.

Quincy Efurd led the Lady Panthers with a fourth-place finish of 22:31.66, while Rebekah Rodgers ran a time of 23:00.10 and placed seventh.

Jaclyn Weilnau took eighth at 23:15.75 and Kailey Pentz was ninth at 23:19.56, Candy Dubon 14th at 24:31.08, Jordan Rush 21st at 25:49.72 and Shayla Conley 28th at 27:14.32.

Kendra Reimer ran a time of 28:02.37 with Isabel Carrion at 28:34.91, Sidney Pfeiffer 29:15.87, Kadynce Frost 30:40.85 and Mary Grace Green 33:05.37.

Junior high boys

Siloam Springs finished first in the junior high boys race with 17 points, followed by Farmington 72, Pea Ridge 77, Berryville 82 and Huntsville 137.

Siloam Springs had the top four finishers and 12 of the top 20.

Noah Granderson finished first overall at 12:34.24, while Wilson Cunningham was second at 12:39.88, Nathan Hawbaker third at 12:45.98 and Levi Fox fourth at 12:57.82.

Dane Kelly placed seventh at 13:22.81 with Cooper Shaw ninth at 13:46.54 and Tyler Cottrell 11th at 13:57.59 to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

Caleb Rodgers was 13th at 14:03.98 with Charles Hyde 15th at 14:31.58, Barrett Eldridge 17th at 14:48.87, Jacob Seauve 19th at 14:55.47 and Cayden Hansen 20th at 15:04.22.

Korbin Rodgers ran a time of 15:18.84, with Jared Brewer at 15:37.62, Samuel Herndon 15:38.58, Ferdi Blume 15:40.02, Riley Owens 15:44.54, Timothy Haak 15:58.30, Ben Stout 16:16.42, Tommy Seitz 16:17.66 and Jadon Shrum 16:54.07.

Also running for Siloam Springs was Ezekiel Becan 17:00.61, Reese Hardcastle 17:09.80, Jacob Moorman 17:17.05, William Bowles 17:59.47, Noah Sharp 18:22.87, Zane Pickering 18:31.88, Parker Malonson 18:34.16, Jacob Null 18:38.59, Brendan Ramirez 19:12.17, Braylon Nation 20:16.81 and Angel Figeroa 20:28.58.

Junior high girls

The junior high girls also finished first with a score of 25 points, followed by Berryville 56, Farmington 73 and Pea Ridge 75.

Ellen Slater finished first overall with a time of 15:14.23, while Isabel Anglin was fourth at 15:29.80, Shelby Smith fifth at 15:30.30, Chloe Granderson seventh at 16:30.15 and Addison Pilcher eighth at 16:36.39.

Bailey Church placed 13th at 17:01.53, with Estela Gonzalez in 16th at 17:26.32, Rachel Rine 21st at 17:49.33, Caroline Dewey 22nd 17:55.50, Avery Carter 25th 18:08.20, Lillian Wilkie 26th 18:11.75, Anna Floyd 27th 18:13.56, Annika Timboe 28th 18:17.23.

Hailey Fox ran a time of 18:42.49, Ava Jones 19:06.36, Kathryne Frost 19:12.47, Faith Harris 19:29.19, Naomi Seauve 19:53.90 and Cindy Chavez-Vasquez 19:57.05.

Also running for Siloam Springs was Jasmine Caceeres 20:00.61, Addison Keiffer 20:56.26, Nyah Hostler 20:56.74, Laura Fields 20:57.04, Malia Lykins 21:16.15, Danielle Brisson 21:38.55, Sophia Atkins 24:29.57, Mary Thurstenson 26:59.03 and Ardelle Goetz 29:36.33.

Up next

All four cross country teams are back in action this weekend at the Chile Pepper Festival at Agri Park in Fayetteville.

