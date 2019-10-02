As the days get shorter and the weather gets cooler, reading a great book as you are curled up by the fireplace or with a warm cup of coffee, hot chocolate, or tea is a great way to rejuvenate yourself! Not sure what to read? The Adult Reading Challenge is a program that we have promoted in 2019 to encourage participants to read different genres and, hopefully, gain appreciation for different types of books. We have many participants in the challenge and the participants who have completed all the categories have shared their discoveries with Kendra. Kendra publishes the blog which comes out every other week. This can be accessed through the Library's website -- https://www.siloamsprings.com/library -- or directly at https://siloamspringslibrary.wordpress.com. Below are some of the insights our patrons shared with Kendra about the challenge.

• Jim and Linda read Edgar Allen Poe's Pie. Jim admits that he never reads poetry, so this book brought him out of his normal reading routine. "It was OK." He says. Contrastingly, this book was one of the highlights for Linda, who loves reading books for different age groups. She found the book, "....to be delightful...to put math and poetry together...couldn't wait to read this one to my grandchildren!"

• Judy said, "Several books brought me outside of my normal reading pattern because it had been a long time since I had read a children's book, a young adult novel or a book of poetry." Judy even visited whole sections of the library that were previously unfamiliar.

• Kanda enjoyed the challenge of finding books that she liked in categories she doesn't normally read. Aunt Dimity's Death by Nancy Atherton and Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder by Joanne Fluke helped her break from her normal habits. "They were both recommended to me and I would never have tried them otherwise. They were fun!" she says.

Some patrons have shared this challenge with family members and friends from other locations and some of these people are sharing it with their local librarians! We hope other libraries benefit from the program as our library has. Please read the rest of the blog to gain more insight from our Reading Challenge Champs and remember it's not too late to become a Champ for 2019!

Programming continues at the Siloam Springs Public Library:

• Y.A.L.L. (Young Adult Library League) will meet at 4:15 p.m. Monday. Oct. 14.

• Nintendo Switch will meet at 4:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28. This program is for young adults.

• Adulting 101 will meet at 4:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 and Oct. 21. Programs this month include how to jump start a car, change the oil, and the process of and how to respond when you receive a traffic ticket. This is a program designed to help young adults in the 16-26 year age range learn skills that will be helpful in their adult years.

• After School Homework Help -- Every other Tuesday at 4 p.m.

• Nintendo Switch -- Every other Tuesday at 4 p.m. with Ms. Mary. The first one will be Tuesday, Oct. 8. This program is for grades 4-6 and will alternate with the After School Homework Help.

• Wednesday Preschool -- Every Wednesday at 10 a.m.

• Baby Bookworms -- Every Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

• Thursday Preschool -- Every Thursday at 11 a.m.

• Thursday Homeschool Group -- Every Thursday at 11 a.m.

• Thursday Young Adult Programming -- Every Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

• Family Movie -- Second Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Popcorn and lemonade will be served. Please check the website or stop in at the library to check on which movie will be shown.

• Bilingual program with Ms. Victoria -- at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. This program is designed for the preschool and younger elementary age group.

The adult book club selections are as listed below. We will soon be choosing titles for the 2020 calendar year.

• Adult Reading Group -- This group will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, to discuss "A Land More Kind Than Home" by Wiley Cash. This is a mesmerizing literary thriller about the bond between two brothers and the evil they face in a small North Carolina town.

• Morning Book Club -- This group will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, to discuss "Ghost" by Jason Reynolds. Ghost is a real person and wants to be the fastest sprinter of his elite middle school track team. He needs to keep his past from slowing him down. Jason Reynolds is a Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe Award-winning author.

Copies of both books are available at the library while they last. You may also be able to access a copy through Library2Go. Join us for some thought-provoking discussions!

Keep your calendar open for Saturday, Nov. 2, for Dancing Eagles. This duo is from Sapulpa, Okla., and will help us commemorate Native American Heritage Month. Join us as they share their culture through Native American dances and traditional storytelling.

Sign your child up for the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at any time. This is an ongoing program with the goal being to read 1,000 books to your child before he or she starts Kindergarten. This provides a time for the child and parent or caretaker to connect with each other while giving the child a head start with their reading skills. We are giving those children who started kindergarten this fall until Dec. 1 to read 1,000 books as we just started the program January 2019. Their reading logs will need to be turned in by then if they are wanting to be included in the graduation ceremony. After this, they will need to have it done by the time they start kindergarten. We are looking forward to our first graduation ceremony which will take place Jan. 25! More details will be coming later.

Please visit the Library's Facebook page at https://ww.facebook.com/SiloamSpringsPublicLibrary, the library's blog at https://siloamspringslibrary.wordpress.com, the Library's website at https://www.siloamsprings.com/library, call us at 479-524-4236 or e-mail us at library@siloamsprings.com for more information about what the library has to offer.

And as always, we will see you at the library! Peter Golkin states, "My two favourite things in life are libraries and bicycles. They both move people forward without wasting anything. The perfect day: riding a bike to the library."

-- Dolores Deuel is the library manager at Siloam Springs Public Library. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

