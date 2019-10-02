Ben Goff/NWA Democrat-Gazette Kolby Fesler, No. 41, Siloam Springs defensive end, slips past the block of Michael Ericson (51), Pea Ridge tackle, during a scrimmage at Blackhawk Stadium in Pea Ridge on Aug. 23. Fesler and the Panthers host Benton for homecoming on Friday.

Kolby Fesler is developing quite the reputation among coaches of Siloam Springs' opponents on the football field.

It's not hard to see why.

Week 5 Benton at Siloam Springs Kickoff^7 p.m. Friday Where^Panther Stadium Radio^Siloam Springs High School Athletics on YouTube Records^Benton, 1-3, 1-0 ^Siloam Springs, 2-2, 1-0

6A-West Conference football standings Overall Conf. Team W-L W-L Benton 1-3 1-0 Greenwood 4-0 1-0 Lake Hamilton 4-0 1-0 Siloam Springs 2-2 1-0 El Dorado 1-3 0-1 LR Hall 2-2 0-1 Russellville 1-3 0-1 Sheridan 2-2 0-1 Last week’s results Siloam Springs 28, Sheridan 27 Benton 36, Russellville 31 Greenwood 42, LR Hall 0 Lake Hamilton 40, El Dorado 21 Friday’s games Benton at Siloam Springs El Dorado at Greenwood LR Hall at Lake Hamilton Sheridan at Russellville

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound senior defensive end looks the part and acts accordingly when the opposition runs his way.

"In a uniform he's a kid that looks different from the rest of our kids," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "He's 6-3, 245 pounds and can move. He's very impressive."

Craig said before every game the Panthers have played this season, Fesler has been a popular topic with the opposing team.

"Before every game, every head coach has asked me about him and said what a great player he is on the field for us and how he's drawing a lot of attention," Craig said. "I think everybody's putting him in their game plan and everybody's looking at where he's at and they're calling plays based on that. He's definitely a force to be reckoned with on the field."

Heading into this week's homecoming game against Benton (1-3, 1-0), Fesler's stats aren't going to jump off the page.

He's got six assisted tackles, six tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and two sacks. However, in 219 defensive snaps he's graded out at 81 percent, which is right where the coaches want, according to defensive coordinator Cole Harriman.

"He's a pretty knowledgeable player," Harriman said of Fesler. "We can do different things with him. ... Like coach was saying, almost everybody we've played this year has run away from him. He's basically a deterrent. His stats aren't exactly great, but that's a testament to his reputation because teams are running away from him."

Fesler said he's trimmed down from around 260 pounds at the beginning of the summer to around 245, and that's helped keep him involved in plays that aren't necessarily coming his way.

"All this year they've been running away from me, so I've had to get in better shape so I can go chase some more," Fesler said. "They never want to run over my side, so I have to defeat my guy, get off the block and go chase him. I feel like I had to get in a lot more shape than I would have usually had to."

Fesler also got some much-needed motivation from his coaches.

"Sophomore and junior year I didn't come to practices as much as I should have," Fesler said. "I messed around a lot. Junior year, right after summer, Coach Craig comes up to me and he's like, 'Do you really want to play football? You've got to stop messing around. You've got to show your teammates that you need to be here, you want to be here.' Ever since we had that talk, I haven't missed a practice. ... I feel like I've matured responsibly I guess."

The coaches also believe he's matured on and off the field.

"I think he's come on as a more mature player," Craig said. "I think his technique has gotten better, he's honed some of his skills and he really wants to be good now. I think before he was just playing the game and now he really wants to be good at what he's doing, and that shows up, not only on his technique but on his effort on a week to week basis."

Said Harriman: "Our word for the week is 'unselfish' and we really feel like he has become a pretty unselfish guy in the last few weeks, especially this season. Just doing different things, helping pick up stuff, volunteering. That's a character deal."

Fesler has already received a pair of scholarship offers from Arkansas Tech and Henderson State.

"I know that I can go play college football," Fesler said. "I just love it, honestly. I love the thrill."

Sports on 10/02/2019