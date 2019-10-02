The John Brown University men's soccer team continued its unprecedented goal-scoring streak as it racked up nearly double-digits for the third time in as many games as the Golden Eagles hit Ecclesia with a 9-0 victory on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field.

The Golden Eagles (6-2-0) have now scored 28 goals in their last three outings, averaging 9.3 goals over the span. JBU upped its goals per game on the season to now 5.1 goals per match.

Freshman Oscar Carballo had himself a career outing by having a hand in seven of JBU's nine goals on the afternoon -- including a hat trick and four assists to total 10 points on the afternoon.

Six other players scored a goal for the hosts, including freshman Dalton Georgopulos and Eli Jackson who scored their first-career collegiate goals in the contest.

John Brown rotated through its full battery of goalkeepers as senior Britt Wisener made the start before giving way to freshman Logan Campbell after the Golden Eagles took a 3-0 lead. After the bathroom break, sophomore Jens Keemers took control between the posts for the entire second half, coming up with a close-range save in the 51st minute.

Junior Jessie Zavala netted his third of the season while senior Marcelo Mendes added his second goal in as many games in the first half. Freshman Jacob Zamarron added his team-leading 10th of the season in the 54th minute.

The Royals (3-2-0) couldn't muster much of an offensive effort as the Golden Eagles held possession for the vast majority of the match, and outshot Ecclesia 39-4, establishing new season highs in shots and total assists (12).

The Golden Eagles were scheduled to host Central Christian (Kan.) in the Sooner Athletic opener at Alumni Field on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime.

JBU is back in action on Saturday at Science and Arts (Okla.)

