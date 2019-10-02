Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Julie Gumm, director of marketing and communications for John Brown University, reveals the items in the university's time capsule on Friday morning as part of the 100th anniversary celebration. The time capsule was installed in 1982.

John Brown University officials opened a time capsule dating back to 1982 as part of the college's 100th anniversary celebration on Friday.

During the opening ceremony, the university also announced the contents of a new time capsule which will be opened during the school's 150th anniversary celebration.

The centennial celebration, which took place over homecoming weekend on Sept. 26-29, also included the announcement of the Campaign for the Next Century results during a celebration dinner on Thursday evening; a Michael W. Smith concert on Friday evening; a host of class reunions, sporting events and tour on Saturday; and a worship service and dinner on Sunday.

JBU was founded in 1919 by John E. Brown Sr., a Methodist evangelist, educator and author, according to Julie Gumm, director of marketing and communications for the university. The time capsule was placed inside the flagpole monument on Oct. 29, 1982 during a dedication ceremony for the structure, with the intention of opening it on the university's 100th anniversary, she said.

The monument features both the U.S. and Christian flags.

"The Christian and American flags represent the founder's dream of building a college where Christian truth and the ideals of responsible citizenship would serve as the foundation for educating the head, heart and hands," Gumm said. "We have seen that dream fulfilled. Today, we continue to see the founder's vision fulfilled."

Gumm said some of the items in the time capsule became water damaged over the years. The items included a 1982 yearbook, a course catalogue, a president's report, four-year academic plans and faculty writings, and a campus life magazine. It also contained a bag of student fads, such as a sheet of puffy Smurf stickers, a Joy Song, an audio recording of a student talent show and video tape of the time capsule ceremony.

Faith Brown and Landon Cottrell, great-great-grandchildren of John E. Brown Sr., announced the items chosen to go into the time capsule to be opened during the 150th anniversary. In addition to items chosen by faculty, the capsule includes items nominated and voted on by students such as an iPhone, AirPods, a DVD of the movie Avengers End Game, a pair Chaco sandals, a hammock, a picture of Doug the deer, a student ID card and various college T-shirts and campus memorabilia.

During the time capsule opening ceremony, state Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87) read a proclamation by Gov. Asa Hutchinson declaring Sept. 29, 2019, to be JBU day in Arkansas. In addition, Vice Mayor Reid Carroll read a declaration on behalf of Mayor John Turner declaring Sept. 29, 2019, to be JBU day in Siloam Springs.

General News on 10/02/2019