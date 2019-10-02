Strange bedfellows

Ralph Reed, the Faith and Freedom's founder said, "There has never been anyone who we have loved more than Donald J. Trump. No one!"

Evangelicals' love for Trump is unconditional. There is no moral impropriety, no criminal offense and no amount of self-enrichment corruption that will dampen their lust for him.

When Trump said of North Korea's Kim Jong Un, "He sent me beautiful letters, we fell in love!" it did not affect their love in spite of North Korea being the world's worst persecutor of Christians for the last 18 years. But, there are no White Evangelical Christians in North Korea and these "Christians" have shown antipathy for the Christians fleeing violence and corruption in El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala.

In "Presbyterians in America" (July 17, 2019), Ron Wood speaks highly of their "heroes." Their beliefs are detailed in the Westminster Confession of Faith which includes; "At the right time, appointed by him, God effectually calls all those and only those whom he has predestined to life." "Others, not elect, may be called by the ministry of the word, and the Spirit may work in them in some of the same ways he works in the elect. However, they never truly come to Christ and therefore cannot be saved."

From Wood's "Reverse Rapture" (April 23, 2018), "They are being collected into like-minded people groups who share a common disdain for God. They hate what is pure. They run after greed and sensuality (power). A flood of filth envelopes them as they make unholy alliances to justify their wickedness."

Although Wood is not referring to Christian Trump supporters, the description fits well. The "unholy alliance" between Christians and Trump is spelled out clearly in 1 Corinthians 5:11 Amplified Bible.

"I have written to you not to associate with any so-called [Christian] brother if he is sexually immoral or greedy, or is an idolater [devoted to anything that takes the place of God], or is a reviler [who insults or slanders or otherwise verbally abuses others], or is a drunkard or a swindler -- you must not so much as eat with such a person."

Ron Wood is a "reviler" of millions he knows nothing about!

That these Evangelical groups, divided by major theologies, have collected themselves into like-minded people groups with the KKK, Neo-Nazis and White Supremacists in sharing their love for Trump is strange indeed!

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs

Editorial on 10/02/2019