Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Mia Mendez, 11, plays with the slime she created to sell during the Homegrown Festival for her business Trendy Slime Shop.

The sixth annual Homegrown Festival, organized by Main Street Siloam Springs, brought unique local goods and local flavors to downtown on Saturday.

The event included free children's activities in Twin Springs Park, musical entertainment at the Chautauqua Amphitheater, food trucks and vendors with locally crafted goods. The street festival stretched through Memorial Park, Twin Springs Park and Broadway Street and was concurrent with the Farmers Market.

General News on 10/02/2019