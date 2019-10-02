Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Wayne Mays, retiring president and CEO of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, and his wife, Barbara Mays, have spent a lot of time in recent months on their back porch relaxing and talking about Wayne's retirement plans and plans for the future.

When Wayne Mays, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, came up with the idea for the Outstanding Civic Leadership Award more than a decade ago, he never imagined he would one day be the object of the roast and toast.

However Mays, who announced in September that he plans to retire at the end of the year, will be just that at Thursday's Outstanding Civic Leadership Event, which will take place at 6 p.m. in Simmons Great Hall on the campus of John Brown University and will have a patriotic theme to honor Mays' U.S. Army service and interest in history and politics.

The OCLE Award was created to recognize someone in the community who has gone above and beyond to promote the community of Siloam Springs, according to the chamber website. Mays calls it an "anti-banquet" where a community leader could be honored in a fun and creative way.

Then sometime last year, Mays was humbled to get a call from chamber board chair Tyler Dees asking him to be the honoree.

"I think it is a very fitting honor for somebody that has committed the time and the energy that he has to Siloam Springs and the chamber and that he should be the recipient," said Tim McCord, Generations Bank president, previous chamber board chair and 2018 OCLE Award recipient.

As a chamber president, Mays was a natural fit for Siloam Springs because of his attitude on life, his faith and his organization, McCord said.

"Wayne is a constant, nonstop promoter of the community," he said. "He is very aware that the chamber has to provide value to its members. He actively works to promote the community and to have the chamber provide tangible value to its members."

Mays' journey to Siloam Springs began in his early years growing up in Malvern, where he graduated from high school in 1966. He went on to study political science and history at Henderson State University and graduated No. 1 in his class in 1970. While in college, Mays also participated in the Reserve Officer Training Corps, where his natural leadership abilities shone through and he became commander.

Mays met his wife Barbara during his college years and they married between the semesters of their senior year. After graduation, Mays was commissioned as an officer into the U.S. Army and joined the adjutant general core, where he had the opportunity to become the advisor to the Arkansas National Guard commander in Little Rock

Mays went back to school on the G.I. bill to earn his master's degree in counseling from Henderson State University. He went on to have a 23-year career at AT&T/Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, where he worked in external affairs as a liaison between the company, customers and elected officials.

In 2001, Mays retired as vice president of external affairs for the telephone company. He and his wife moved to Fayetteville and he went to work for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Northwest Edition in external affairs.

Then in November 2006, Mays became president of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Mays may not be a lifelong resident of Siloam Springs, but he has a passion for Siloam Springs and a heart for the community, according to Shirley Dilbeck, former chamber board chair and 2018 Pioneer Citizen.

"Wayne is just amazing," Dilbeck said. "I've never known anyone who cared and has the heart for Siloam Springs that he does, especially not to be born and raised here and not to have old ties."

Dilbeck described Mays as a fair, conscientious leader whose integrity is above and beyond. Mays is also very business savvy from his past experience and knows the ins and outs of having a great rapport with the city of Siloam Springs.

Dilbeck said Mays is respected throughout the state and that Siloam Springs is very blessed to have someone of his caliber in a small town. She said she marvels at the way he goes after big business and promotes Siloam Springs at state conventions.

"More than anyone else, he works to make Siloam Springs a big success story," Dilbeck said.

As chamber president, Mays said he focused on bringing the amount and type of growth that citizens want without losing the town's identity.

When Mays started, Franklin Electric was already on its way out, which became a huge challenge for the chamber. Out of the lessons learned from losing Franklin Electric, Mays started a business retention and expansion (BRE) survey committee. The chamber gives local businesses a survey developed by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

"It's extensive but the bottom line is, if they will answer those questions, you will know they are either happy and they are staying or they are unhappy," Mays said.

The surveys help make and maintain contact with employers, and convince them the chamber cares about them and will do whatever they can within reason to keep them here. Mays wants the chamber to be the first call businesses make when they need help.

During Mays' tenure, the chamber has also developed a strong financial base and moved from a borrowed building, to the old gas company building on University Street, then to its current location on North Mt. Olive Street, which provides space for a meeting room and in the future a maker space.

"That to me is an indication that our chamber has developed a strong financial base, a healthy community support system and we are giving back to them now," Mays said. "They are seeing a strong, viable chamber and I'm sure we will see that continue."

Mays has been a catalyst for bringing the different elements of Siloam Springs, such as the city government, the school district, JBU and industries together to work cross-functionally for the benefit of the whole, according to Randy Torres, human resources director for DaySpring, former chamber board chair and 2017 OCLE award recipient.

"Wayne has just become a friend to everyone in our community," Torres said. "For someone who has come into Siloam Springs as an outsider quite honestly, he has quickly become a native to our community. That says a lot about him personally, he and Barbara have become family to us."

City director Bob Coleman sees Wayne and Barbara Mays, as friends and neighbors and said he can't think of a person more deserving of the award.

"He's got nothing but Siloam Springs at heart. ... It's Siloam Springs all the way," Coleman said.

Mays is also involved in the community outside of his work at the chamber through civic organizations, such as Rotary Club and American Legion Post 29, and at First Baptist Church. In addition, he serves on the board of Arkansas Right to life and Arkansas Senior Olympics. He also plays basketball several days a week and has been a member of several state champion basketball teams with the Senior Olympics.

Mays said he and his wife have spent a lot of time sitting on their back porch talking about when he should retire and their plans after retirement. They are praying about the possibility of moving closer to their children and are also looking forward to traveling even more than they already do and revisiting all their favorite places.

"The Lord led us to Siloam Springs, I believe that, we invested 13 years in this community and we could not be happier with the results of that investment," Mays said. "We think now we are ready for the Lord to lead us to the next phase of our life."

