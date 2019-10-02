Junior Sienna Nealon scored her third game-winning goal of the season on an outstanding individual effort, and the No. 14 John Brown University women's soccer team posted a 2-0 win over No. 16 Georgia Gwinnett on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field to close out non-conference play.

Coming off a 1-0 win over Oklahoma City on Thursday, Sept. 26, at Alumni Field, the Grizzlies (7-4-1) and leading scorer Joy Mertzig were held off the scoreboard as junior Caitlyn Logan and the JBU back line pieced together its fifth clean sheet of the season.

While neither team scored in the second half, a period where the visitors marginally out-shot the Golden Eagles (5-2-1) by a 6-5 count, Nealon's goal in the fifth minute stood until sophomore Megan Hutto roofed a blast in the 39th minute to add to the JBU lead.

On an ill-advised pass back to GGC keeper Sophie Hoare, Nealon anticipated the outlet pass into negative space and quickly pounced on the opportunity. Hoare was caught in a vulnerable position as Nealon danced her way around the surprised keeper and deposited her third goal of the season.

While the hosts carried the majority of the possessions in the first half, the first emergence of freshman Jenna Miller helped spark a second goal as her cross from the left flank towards goal pushed the Golden Eagle attack forward. Sophomore Alair Love tracked down the ball on the goal line to the right of goal, and sent a hard strike of a pass into the middle that found the foot of Hutto running on goal.

Hutto's second of the season, and second in her last three matches, proved to be more than enough as Logan made three of her four saves in the second half, holding the Grizzly offense, which had averaged 2.2 goals per match entering the contest.

Miranda Robinson and Jenny Stadin each tallied three shot attempts for Georgia Gwinnett, while Nealon, Hutto and senior Kristen Howell put up the same for the hosts.

The win improved the Golden Eagles to 5-1-1 at home and added a much-needed piece to its postseason resume as John Brown only has one top-25 opponent remaining on the 2019 regular season schedule -- Science and Arts (Okla.). The Golden Eagles visit the Drovers this Saturday.

The Golden Eagles were scheduled to host Central Christian (Kan.) to open Sooner Athletic Conference play on Tuesday (Oct. 1) at Alumni Field. Results were not available at presstime.

Sports on 10/02/2019