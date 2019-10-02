ON TAP
Thursday's games
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Beebe^6:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Springdale Lakeside^5 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Springdale Lakeside^6:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale Lakeside^8 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Springdale Central at Siloam Springs 9th^4:30 p.m.
Friday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
JBU at Langston^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Benton at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.
Commerce at Colcord^7 p.m.
Kansas at Salina^7 p.m.
Arkoma at Watts^7 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
JBU at Columbia Invitational^TBA
COLLEGE SOCCER
JBU women at Science and Arts^2 p.m.
JBU men at Science and Arts^4 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
JBU at Central Christian^1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Siloam Springs at Chile Pepper^11 a.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at River Valley Tournament^TBA
Monday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Bentonville West at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
at Glenwood Country Club, Pearcy
Class 5A Boys Practice Round^TBA
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Springdale Hellstern at Siloam Springs 7th^4:30 p.m.
Springdale Central at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
JBU at Southwestern Christian^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
at Glenwood Country Club, Pearcy
Class 5A Boys State Tournament^TBA
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Alma at Siloam Springs^6:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Springdale Sonora^4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Springdale Lakeside^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale Lakeside^7 p.m.
October 9
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
JBU at Oklahoma City^7 p.m.
October 10
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Siloam Springs at Greenwood^4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Greenwood^6:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 7th^4:45 p.m.
Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 8th^6 p.m.
Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 9th^7:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at Fayetteville White^5 p.m.
October 11
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Grandview (Iowa) Tournament
JBU vs. St. Ambrose (Iowa)^noon
JBU vs. Bellevue (Neb.)^5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs at Greenwood^7 p.m.
Colcord at Afton^7 p.m.
Chelsea at Kansas^7 p.m.
Watts at Regent Prep^7 p.m.
Oaks at Foyil^7 p.m.
October 12
COLLEGE SOCCER
JBU women at Oklahoma City^5 p.m.
JBU men at Oklahoma City^5 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Grandview (Iowa) Tournament
JBU vs. Huntington (Ind.)^9 a.m.
JBU vs. William Penn (Iowa)^4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Conway Tournament^TBA
