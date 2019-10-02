ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at gthomas@nwadg.com.

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Beebe^6:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Springdale Lakeside^5 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Springdale Lakeside^6:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale Lakeside^8 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Springdale Central at Siloam Springs 9th^4:30 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Langston^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Benton at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

Commerce at Colcord^7 p.m.

Kansas at Salina^7 p.m.

Arkoma at Watts^7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

JBU at Columbia Invitational^TBA

COLLEGE SOCCER

JBU women at Science and Arts^2 p.m.

JBU men at Science and Arts^4 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Central Christian^1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Siloam Springs at Chile Pepper^11 a.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at River Valley Tournament^TBA

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Bentonville West at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

at Glenwood Country Club, Pearcy

Class 5A Boys Practice Round^TBA

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Springdale Hellstern at Siloam Springs 7th^4:30 p.m.

Springdale Central at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Southwestern Christian^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

at Glenwood Country Club, Pearcy

Class 5A Boys State Tournament^TBA

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Alma at Siloam Springs^6:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Springdale Sonora^4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Springdale Lakeside^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale Lakeside^7 p.m.

October 9

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Oklahoma City^7 p.m.

October 10

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Siloam Springs at Greenwood^4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenwood^6:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 7th^4:45 p.m.

Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 8th^6 p.m.

Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 9th^7:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Fayetteville White^5 p.m.

October 11

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Grandview (Iowa) Tournament

JBU vs. St. Ambrose (Iowa)^noon

JBU vs. Bellevue (Neb.)^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenwood^7 p.m.

Colcord at Afton^7 p.m.

Chelsea at Kansas^7 p.m.

Watts at Regent Prep^7 p.m.

Oaks at Foyil^7 p.m.

October 12

COLLEGE SOCCER

JBU women at Oklahoma City^5 p.m.

JBU men at Oklahoma City^5 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Grandview (Iowa) Tournament

JBU vs. Huntington (Ind.)^9 a.m.

JBU vs. William Penn (Iowa)^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Conway Tournament^TBA

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.

Sports on 10/02/2019