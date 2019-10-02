Sign in
News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Picks of the Week by Staff Reports | October 2, 2019 at 5:19 a.m.

This week's games

Benton at Siloam Springs

Commerce at Colcord

Arkoma at Watts

Auburn at Florida

Iowa at Michigan

Michigan State at Ohio State

Minnesota at NY Giants

Indianapolis at Kansas City

Green Bay at Dallas

Graham Thomas

Herald-Leader

Last week: 6-3

Overall: 35-10

Benton

Commerce

Watts

Auburn

Michgian

Ohio State

NY Giants

Kansas City

Green Bay

Tyler Dees

Simmons Foods

Last week: 6-3

Overall: 33-12

Siloam Springs

Colcord

Watts

Auburn

Michigan

Ohio State

Minnesota

Kansas City

Dallas

Katie Rennard

Crye-Leike Realtors

Last week: 5-4

Overall: 34-11

Siloam Springs

Colcord

Watts

Florida

Michigan

Ohio State

NY Giants

Kansas City

Dallas

Randy Torres

Dayspring

Last week: 5-4

Overall: 32-13

Siloam Springs

Colcord

Watts

Auburn

Michigan

Ohio State

NY Giants

Kansas City

Dallas

Stephanie Truitt

Chickadee's

Last week: 6-3

Overall: 26-19

Siloam Springs

Colcord

Watts

Florida

Michigan

Ohio State

Minnesota

Kansas City

Green Bay

Sports on 10/02/2019

Print Headline: Picks of the Week

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT