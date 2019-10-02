This week's games
Benton at Siloam Springs
Commerce at Colcord
Arkoma at Watts
Auburn at Florida
Iowa at Michigan
Michigan State at Ohio State
Minnesota at NY Giants
Indianapolis at Kansas City
Green Bay at Dallas
Graham Thomas
Herald-Leader
Last week: 6-3
Overall: 35-10
Benton
Commerce
Watts
Auburn
Michgian
Ohio State
NY Giants
Kansas City
Green Bay
Tyler Dees
Simmons Foods
Last week: 6-3
Overall: 33-12
Siloam Springs
Colcord
Watts
Auburn
Michigan
Ohio State
Minnesota
Kansas City
Dallas
Katie Rennard
Crye-Leike Realtors
Last week: 5-4
Overall: 34-11
Siloam Springs
Colcord
Watts
Florida
Michigan
Ohio State
NY Giants
Kansas City
Dallas
Randy Torres
Dayspring
Last week: 5-4
Overall: 32-13
Siloam Springs
Colcord
Watts
Auburn
Michigan
Ohio State
NY Giants
Kansas City
Dallas
Stephanie Truitt
Chickadee's
Last week: 6-3
Overall: 26-19
Siloam Springs
Colcord
Watts
Florida
Michigan
Ohio State
Minnesota
Kansas City
Green Bay
Sports on 10/02/2019
Print Headline: Picks of the Week