School board members approved a $38.1 million budget for the 2019-2020 year during a special meeting on Sept. 23.

The budget includes $38.1 million in expenses and $36.71 million in revenue resulting in a $1.38 million deficit, according to Terri Raskiewicz, chief financial officer for the district.

Last year, the district budgeted for $36.1 million in revenue and $39.1 million in expenses, with a $2.9 million deficit, but actually brought in $37.5 million in revenue and spent $37.3 million, ending the year with $267,329 left over.

This year, the district is trying a new streamlined form of budgeting based on the number of students, Raskiewicz said. The budget will allocate a certain number of dollars per student in each building, gradually increasing the amount in higher grades, she said.

"It's more reflective of how we have been spending our money in the last three years rather than how we have been budgeting in the past three years," she said.

Teacher salaries account for 45 percent of expenditures in the budget and total staff salaries and benefits are 77 percent of expenditures, Raskiewicz said. The school's bond payments are 9 percent of expenditures and transportation costs are 2 percent, leaving the remaining 12 percent of the budget for everything from technology and textbooks to utilities, classroom supplies and buildings, she said.

Raskiewicz said there could be several factors, such as income from growth funds or property tax law changes, that could increase the amount of revenue the school receives this year but since the income isn't a sure thing, she did not include the money in the budget.

In other business, school board members approved the submission of an application for Siloam Springs High School to renew its conversion public charter school status for another five years.

The application will be reviewed by state and school officials will likely be required to appear before the Arkansas Department of Education's charter school authorizing panel, according to Superintendent Jody Wiggins.

The school first applied and received conversion charter school status five years ago, Wiggins said, explaining that charter school applications last for five years. The original application was written so the school could have waivers on certain requirements that would give them the freedom to launch the Career Academy of Siloam Springs, Wiggins said.

This time, the district is adding some waivers that could potentially allow the school to offer virtual classes in the future, Wiggins said. Those waivers include requirements such as a moment of silence, food service, a school nurse and safety equipment.

Wiggins said the district would like to add virtual classes to appeal to home school students, but would not be able to guarantee that students working at home would conduct a moment of silence or have things such as safety equipment.

During the meeting, school board members also approved hiring Juanita Merritt as a second grade teacher at Allen Elementary School.

General News on 10/02/2019