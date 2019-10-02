50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Around 5 o'clock on Monday afternoon firemen battled a blaze in the old freight depot just south of the main passenger depot.

The fire damaged railroad cars parked alongside the building and did extensive damage to the building itself and the adjoining loading dock.

Some tense moments occurred when it was reported that the freight cars contained ammonium nitrate. The firemen continued to combat the fire, however, and the tension was eased when the report was found to be erroneous and the cars empty.

The fire was quickly contained, but because of the construction of the building and the cars, it proved difficult to render completely out.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

City-hired engineers recommended the Illinois River as the city's next water source and received approval on Tuesday from the Siloam Springs board of directors to submit their proposal to the state health department and begin investigating funding sources.

Joe Tarvin of McClelland Consulting Engineers Inc. of Fayetteville unveiled the engineering study at the directors' meeting, which showed an overall construction cost of $14.8 million, which was up from $14 million when the option was first discussed in April.

However, the plan was still more favorable than joining the Beaver Lake Water District, Tarvin said.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

Mayor Elaine Carr was awarded 2009 Oklahoma Mayor of the Year of towns with a population less than 5,000.

Carr said receiving the award was "wonderful."

Mayor's Council of Oklahoma presented the award to Carr at the Oklahoma Municipal League Annual Awards Breakfast in Tulsa.

"Hard work does pay off," Carr said. "I was up against many good mayors."

Four mayors of towns with less than 5,000 people were finalists.

"It's a wonderful accomplishment," she said.

Police Chief Larry Barnett nominated Carr for mayor of the year.

This was the fourth consecutive year she'd been nominated for the award, but the first she had won.

"Even being nominated was an honor," Carr said.

Letters of support were also submitted in her favor.

The finalists were judged by a panel of the past three mayors of the year who were still members of the Oklahoma Municipal league, said Cheryl Dorrance, director of research for the Mayors Council of Oklahoma.

Carr had been mayor since 2003 and was a member of the West Siloam Springs Board of Trustees.

Community on 10/02/2019