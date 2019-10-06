Sign in
News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Arrests and Citations by Staff Reports | Today at 5:00 a.m.

Sept. 16

• Timothy Delbert Adams, 42, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Larina Joy Robbins, 41, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Chance Wayne Seum, 35, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 17

• Sawyer Austin Evans, 29, was arrested in connection with probation violation.

• Ottil Beaut, 33, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Leslie Marie Starr, 23, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Amber Faye Sessions, 40, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Lily Ann Hanan, 39, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Austin Blaze Palone, 18, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Yenni Elizabeth Cruz, 36, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kennishia Marie Jervier, 31, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jessie Lee Farris, 31, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 18

• Brandon Dakota Forshee, 26, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brandy Michelle Anderson, 41, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Leroy David Ansaldo, 47, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 19

• Charles David Barlett, 41, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.

• Lucas Jantz Haderman, 40, was arrested in connection with failure to appear, driver's license suspended.

• Brandy Michelle Daugherty, 40, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Carol Jimmie Eagle, 76, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jacqueline Carol Hight, 50, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 20

• Craig Lee Pittman, 49, was arrested in connection with public intoxication - drinking in public.

• Juvenile, 17, was arrested in connection with probation violation.

• Scott Christopher Ritter, 50, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 21

• April Leeann Hornick, 34, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Shawn Allan Gaines, 31, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 22

• Scotty Allen Tush, 53, was cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear.

• Carla Farmer, 54, was cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Adam Lee Pigeon, 55, was arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, driving on suspended license.

• Derrick Ryan Budds, 28, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Carolyn Ann Duncan, 35, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

General News on 10/06/2019

Print Headline: Arrests and Citations

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT