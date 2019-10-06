Sept. 16

• Timothy Delbert Adams, 42, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Larina Joy Robbins, 41, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Chance Wayne Seum, 35, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 17

• Sawyer Austin Evans, 29, was arrested in connection with probation violation.

• Ottil Beaut, 33, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Leslie Marie Starr, 23, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Amber Faye Sessions, 40, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Lily Ann Hanan, 39, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Austin Blaze Palone, 18, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Yenni Elizabeth Cruz, 36, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kennishia Marie Jervier, 31, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jessie Lee Farris, 31, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 18

• Brandon Dakota Forshee, 26, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brandy Michelle Anderson, 41, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Leroy David Ansaldo, 47, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 19

• Charles David Barlett, 41, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.

• Lucas Jantz Haderman, 40, was arrested in connection with failure to appear, driver's license suspended.

• Brandy Michelle Daugherty, 40, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Carol Jimmie Eagle, 76, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jacqueline Carol Hight, 50, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 20

• Craig Lee Pittman, 49, was arrested in connection with public intoxication - drinking in public.

• Juvenile, 17, was arrested in connection with probation violation.

• Scott Christopher Ritter, 50, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 21

• April Leeann Hornick, 34, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Shawn Allan Gaines, 31, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 22

• Scotty Allen Tush, 53, was cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear.

• Carla Farmer, 54, was cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Adam Lee Pigeon, 55, was arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, driving on suspended license.

• Derrick Ryan Budds, 28, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Carolyn Ann Duncan, 35, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

General News on 10/06/2019