Freshman attacking midfielder Oscar Carballo netted a hat trick and added four assists as the John Brown University men's soccer team defeated Ecclesia 9-0 on Saturday, Sept. 28, and was named this week's Sooner Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance, the conference office announced on Monday, Sept. 30.

Carballo secured his first career SAC weekly honor by tying the current season's conference single-game high of 10 points in the runaway Golden Eagle victory over Ecclesia. Against the Royals, the San Jose, Costa Rica, native attempted seven shots on goal, a game-high, and scored on three of his four shot attempts that landed on target. He also passed out four assists that tied a program record, last set by Terry Brown '93 in JBU's 8-0 over Hendrix (Ark.) on Sept. 26, 1992.

Carballo joins teammates Amilcar Gonzalez (Sept. 23) and Jacob Zamarron (Aug. 26) as the third SAC Offensive Player of the Week selection in 2019. He is currently ranked ninth in the nation in shots per game (5.1) and 17th nationwide in total points (23).

Sports on 10/06/2019