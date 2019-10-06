Renovations to Fire Station No. 2 are complete and the Siloam Springs Fire Department is celebrating with a grand opening at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Firefighters are looking forward to moving back into the historic downtown station, located on Mt. Olive Street, after months of construction, according to Deputy Chief John Vanatta. The firefighters love being around people and events and the downtown station is a perfect place to connect with the community, he said.

The grand opening celebration will include a pushing in ceremony where firefighters will manually push a fire truck into a bay as a way to dedicate the building, Vanatta said. The tradition of pushing in ceremonies goes back to the days where fire wagons were pulled by teams of horses, he said.

The $1.75 million in updates to the station include upgrades to the interior, designed to give firefighters more space to stretch out and be comfortable, Vanatta said. Instead of an open dorm room, firefighters will have their own semi-private cubicles for relaxing and sleeping. In addition, the existing restroom was enlarged and a second restroom for female firefighters was added, he said.

"It's going to be a nice, comfortable place for guys to work," he said.

The improvements also include upgrades to the plumbing and heating and air systems, a new diesel exhaust system and display area in the entryway for the department's first motorized fire truck -- originally purchased in 1921 and returned to the city in 2016 after spending decades in a Dallas museum.

On the exterior, the renovations include an addition to the back of the building for two public restrooms with exterior doors, the demolition of the former parks and recreation department building next door to create a parking lot and the addition of green space and a trail connecting City Park to the rest of downtown behind the fire station.

Overall, the station has a retro-modern look that fits in with the rest of downtown while maintaining tradition, Vanatta said. Architect Matt Pearson drew the plans for the renovations and C.R. Crawford Construction completed the project.

Fire Station No. 2 was originally part of a three-story building that housed fire and police departments on the first floor, city offices and the library on the second floor and the hospital on the third floor, according to the Siloam Springs Museum website. The building stood until around 1965 and was replaced by what was then Fire Station No. 1 in 1967, the website states. Eventually Fire Station No. 1 was moved to a new and much larger building on Cheri Whitlock Drive and the building on Mt. Olive Street became Fire Station No. 2. The city's Fire Station No. 3 is located on South Lincoln Street.

