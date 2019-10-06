The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team remained winless on the 2019 season on Thursday with a 35-6 loss to Springdale Lakeside at Jarrrell Williams Bulldog Stadium.
Lakeside led 13-0 at halftime.
Siloam Sprongs' only score came on a 60-yard pass from Kevin Petit to Stone Stephens.
The Panthers (0-6) are back in action this Thursday against Springdale Southwest.
Eighth-grade
Springdale Lakeside won the eighth-grade game 26-8 as Siloam Springs dropped to 3-2 on the year.
Siloam Springs' touchdown came in the second quarter on a two-yard run by Mason Simmons. Simmons also ran in the two-point conversion. The Panthers trailed 14-8 at halftime.
The eighth-graders host Springdale Southwest this Thursday.
Seventh-grade
The seventh-grade football team picked up its second win of the season with a 34-0 victory over Springdale Sonora.
Gio Flores had a rushing and receiving touchdown, which was thrown by Dane Marlatt.
Carlos Sandoval and Jackson Still each rushed for touchdowns, while Gavin Woolsey also had a rushing touchdown. Gage Jones had a pair of two-point conversion runs.
The seventh-graders host Springdale Tyson on Thursday.Sports on 10/06/2019
Print Headline: Freshmen defeated at Springdale Lakeside