The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team remained winless on the 2019 season on Thursday with a 35-6 loss to Springdale Lakeside at Jarrrell Williams Bulldog Stadium.

Lakeside led 13-0 at halftime.

Siloam Sprongs' only score came on a 60-yard pass from Kevin Petit to Stone Stephens.

The Panthers (0-6) are back in action this Thursday against Springdale Southwest.

Eighth-grade

Springdale Lakeside won the eighth-grade game 26-8 as Siloam Springs dropped to 3-2 on the year.

Siloam Springs' touchdown came in the second quarter on a two-yard run by Mason Simmons. Simmons also ran in the two-point conversion. The Panthers trailed 14-8 at halftime.

The eighth-graders host Springdale Southwest this Thursday.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-grade football team picked up its second win of the season with a 34-0 victory over Springdale Sonora.

Gio Flores had a rushing and receiving touchdown, which was thrown by Dane Marlatt.

Carlos Sandoval and Jackson Still each rushed for touchdowns, while Gavin Woolsey also had a rushing touchdown. Gage Jones had a pair of two-point conversion runs.

The seventh-graders host Springdale Tyson on Thursday.

