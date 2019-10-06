Sign in
News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Freshmen defeated at Springdale Lakeside by Staff Reports | Today at 5:00 a.m.

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team remained winless on the 2019 season on Thursday with a 35-6 loss to Springdale Lakeside at Jarrrell Williams Bulldog Stadium.

Lakeside led 13-0 at halftime.

Siloam Sprongs' only score came on a 60-yard pass from Kevin Petit to Stone Stephens.

The Panthers (0-6) are back in action this Thursday against Springdale Southwest.

Eighth-grade

Springdale Lakeside won the eighth-grade game 26-8 as Siloam Springs dropped to 3-2 on the year.

Siloam Springs' touchdown came in the second quarter on a two-yard run by Mason Simmons. Simmons also ran in the two-point conversion. The Panthers trailed 14-8 at halftime.

The eighth-graders host Springdale Southwest this Thursday.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-grade football team picked up its second win of the season with a 34-0 victory over Springdale Sonora.

Gio Flores had a rushing and receiving touchdown, which was thrown by Dane Marlatt.

Carlos Sandoval and Jackson Still each rushed for touchdowns, while Gavin Woolsey also had a rushing touchdown. Gage Jones had a pair of two-point conversion runs.

The seventh-graders host Springdale Tyson on Thursday.

Sports on 10/06/2019

Print Headline: Freshmen defeated at Springdale Lakeside

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT