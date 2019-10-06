Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown's Goncalo Verissimo goes around a Central Christian (Kan.) defender during Tuesday's match at Alumni Field.

Freshman Oscar Carballo scored his first career game-winning goal and freshman Jacob Zamarron added a pair of insurance goals in the second half as the John Brown University men's soccer team rolled to a 3-0 win over Central Christian (Kan.) on Tuesday evening at Alumni Field.

With the win, the Golden Eagles' (7-2-0, 1-0 Sooner Athletic) shutout streak was extended to 382 minutes and 48 seconds, but wasn't without drama as senior Britt Wisener was called upon to preserve his second clean sheet of the season in the 53rd minute.

Extended horizontally a few feet off the ground, Wisener deflected Matias Nunez's attempt in the 53rd minute up and away from danger. Standing as Central Christian's lone legitimate scoring opportunity, JBU continued on to its fourth-straight victory.

Zamarron actually attempted the first penalty kick of the match just 49 seconds into the second half, which he buried past Tiger keeper Sebastian Herrera. He later would add another highlight reel strike in the 57th, after cutting through a pair of defenders and unleashing a low, bending shot to the far right post and in from the top of the 18 to give the hosts a commanding 3-0 lead.

The two goals were Zamarron's 11th and 12th of the season, which leads all Sooner Athletic teams.

The teams battled to a scoreless match for the first 39 of the match, but Carballo's 10th of the season came as the game-winner in the 40th minute. Sophomore Adrian Immel's free kick into the box was flicked on over Herrera's head and in. Immel now stands at second on the squad with five assists on the season.

Marred by five cautions, the visitors were whistled for 25 fouls as the teams combined for 36 total fouls.

Both keepers posted a pair of saves, but Wisener picked up his seventh victory of the season while Herrera was dinged with the loss.

JBU held a 9-6 shooting advantage, paced by Zamarron's four attempts. Carballo added two while junior Jessie Zavala, sophomore Goncalo Verissimo and senior Kelvin Omondi each added one apiece.

The Golden Eagles were scheduled to take on Science and Arts (Okla.) on Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.

JBU is back in action this Saturday at Oklahoma City.

