John Brown University is one of the best colleges to work for in the nation for the fifth consecutive year, according to the Great Colleges to Work For survey administered by The Chronicle of Higher Education.

This workplace recognition program, now in its 12th year, identifies colleges and universities that receive top ratings from their employees regarding workplace practices and policies.

Nationally, JBU is one of only 85 colleges to receive Great College to Work For recognition, among the 42 institutions on the Honor Roll for elite performance in four or more categories and placed top 10 within the small enrollment size category.

JBU received distinct honors for best workplace practices and policies in 10 of 12 categories: collaborative governance; compensation and benefits; confidence in senior leadership; facilities, workspace and security; job satisfaction; respect and appreciation; supervisor/department chair relationship; work/life balance; and professional/career development programs, a new distinction this year.

"It would be impossible to accomplish our mission of preparing students to honor God and serve others without the faithful and dedicated work of our faculty and staff," said JBU President Chip Pollard. "To know that they continue to enjoy working at JBU year after year is deeply satisfying."

To administer the survey and analyze the results, The Chronicle of Higher Education worked with ModernThink LLC, a strategic human capital consulting firm that has conducted many "Best Places to Work" programs, surveying hundreds of thousands of employees nationwide.

The survey results, based primarily on employee feedback, included a two-part assessment from each institution: an institutional audit that captured demographics and workplace policies, and a survey distributed to faculty, administrators and professional support staff.

Great Colleges to Work For is one of the largest and most respected workplace recognition programs in the country. For more information and to view the survey results, visit www.greatcollegeslist.com.

General News on 10/06/2019