The Lady Panthers were swept by the Lady Cyclones 25-15, 25-21, 26-24 to complete the first round of 5A-West Conference play last Tuesday at Cyclone Arena.

Abby Herring and Dorothy Swearingen each had seven kills to lead the Lady Panthers, while Chelsea McWhorter had four kills.

Makenna Thomas finished with 24 assists and 16 digs

Abby Kelly had three aces and led with 26 digs, while Blake Vincent had 18 digs and Hannah Fullerton 17 digs.

Beebe 3, Siloam Springs 1

The Lady Panthers (5-12-1) dropped to 2-6 in the 5A-West with a loss at Beebe on Thursday night.

Siloam Springs won the first set 25-20 and then fell 25-11, 25-20 and 25-23 in the next three sets.

Up next

The Lady Panthers return home this Tuesday to face Alma in a 5A-West Conference match.

Sports on 10/06/2019