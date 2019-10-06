Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Wayne Mays (left), the recepient of the 2019 Outstanding Civic Leadership Award, shares a laugh with state Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87) during the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce's Outstanding Civic Leadership Event on Thursday at Simmons Great Hall.

Wayne Mays, retiring president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, was honored during a light-hearted evening of laughter and appreciation at the Outstanding Civic Leadership Event on Thursday.

Mays received the chamber's Outstanding Civic Leadership Award, and accompanying roast and toast, during the annual event, which took place at Simmons Great Hall on the John Brown University campus. State Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87) presented Mays with a proclamation from the Arkansas House of Representatives honoring his career and service, and Mayor John Turner issued a proclamation declaring Oct. 3, 2019, to be Wayne Mays Day in Siloam Springs.

Mays, who has led the chamber for the past 13 years, announced in September that he plans to retire at the end of the year.

The OCLE Award recognizes someone in the community who has gone above and beyond to promote Siloam Springs and the event is considered more of an "anti-banquet." This year's OCLE dinner had a patriotic theme in honor of Mays' U.S. Army service and singer Christa Stark performed a cappella versions of "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "God Bless the U.S.A."

Nine people roasted and toasted Mays, either in person or by video, including Dennis Mills, a former coworker from AT&T/Southwestern Bell Telephone Company; Steve Clark, president of the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce; Sherrel Johnson, past president of the El Dorado Chamber of Commerce; Rose Mimms and Andy Mayberry, of Arkansas Right to Life; and his children, Erin Sewell and Paul Mays.

"You know, I questioned the wisdom of being asked to do this," said Bob Coleman, city board member and Mays' neighbor. "Cathi and I have been neighbors of Wayne and Barbara for 13 years, but who would know his quirks and his roast-ability better than a neighbor?"

Mays is an intense individual who has read an entire encyclopedia and can shake a coffee cream container so hard that only whipped cream comes out, Coleman said.

"I don't know how many of you play scrabble, but don't play with a guy so well versed he has read the encyclopedia and probably the dictionary that came with it," Coleman said. "That's the Wayne we all know and love, a likeable guy full of interest and integrity and yet a bit intense to go along with it."

Coleman teased Mays about a time that the two couples were on vacation together and Mays accidentally went through the wrong lane of a toll booth, missing the toll. Mays later sent a check for 60¢ to the state of Illinois. The humorous story served to illustrate Mays' incredible integrity, Coleman said.

Because of Mays' leadership, businesses and community leaders are now eagerly participating in chamber activities and chamber membership is at an all-time high, Coleman said.

"This increase in awareness and participation has taken place because someone had the drive, the determination to make the chamber the best it could be and that someone was Wayne Mays and the staff he has accumulated," Coleman said. "People want to be part of an organization that is thriving, that is moving, that is forward looking and that is our chamber thanks to Wayne."

If Mays decides to move away after retiring, Coleman threatened to follow.

"If you choose to move somewhere to be closer to your children and grandchildren, you better find two houses, one next door to the other one," he said.

Jerry Cavness said it was difficult to find anything to roast Mays about, although he did tease Mays about his preference of using a fax machine over texting.

"How can I say anything bad about the guy who is the face of Siloam Springs?" he said.

Cavness is a retired United Way director and serves on the boards and volunteers for numerous nonprofits in the area. In addition to working with Mays as he represented the nonprofits to the Chamber of Commerce, Cavness and Mays also share a military background and are members of American Legion Post 29.

Recently, Mays began helping American Legion members maintain the flags along U.S. Highway 412, Cavness said.

"We are a proud that Wayne is a member of our American Legion, we are proud that he calls Siloam Springs his home and of the things he has done for our community," Cavness said.

Mays' daughter said she was a bit nervous when she was asked to speak about her dad.

"I thought, 'This is the king of public relations, this is the master of speeches,' and I thought, 'I don't think I can do him proud,' but then my mom said, 'It's a roast,' and I thought, 'Ohh, I've got plenty of material for that,'" Sewell said.

Sewell said she has learned a lot from her dad over the years, such as how to be "cheap, oh I mean frugal." She said she also learned to find something she is passionate about and to have fun in life.

Sewell said her dad was known for keeping a basketball in the car just in case he passed a pickup game. She joined the church basketball league and tried hard, but narrowly missed making a shot in the other team's goal, dashing her dad's hopes for her to become a star athlete, she said.

Sewell said her dad is very patriotic and joked that she took an online quiz confirming he is 100 percent the most patriotic man in America, adding she did find one thing that was not in his collection as she called Mays' grandson, Hayden Sewell, on stage wearing an eagle mask.

"I'm so proud to be your daughter, if I could have chosen anyone to be my dad I would have chosen you," Sewell said. "You have served so well and have benefited every community you have ever lived in and I love you."

Paul Mays also shared humorous stories about his father from his growing up years, noting that his dad "leads from the side" by encouraging and motivating others to be their best and get things done.

Current Chamber Board Chair Tyler Dees presented Mays with the OCLE award.

"It's an honor to get to raise a family in this community that has your and Barbara's fingerprints all over it and rarely seen but always felt," he said. "It's just such a joy. You constantly put others first, you never shy away from hard work and you build trust and excellence in every thing you've done."

Mays said he and his wife came to Siloam Springs because she believed that God wanted the couple in the town and the past 13 years have done quite a bit to confirm the decision.

"So 13 years later, this is our home, you folks welcomed us, you are our friends and family and we will always treasure our time and our experience here," Mays said. "There is absolutely no way to encapsulate in words what the warm embrace of the community can be."

