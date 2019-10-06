Juniors Sienna Nealon and Caitlyn Logan teamed up to power the No. 14 John Brown University women's soccer team to an important non-conference victory over No. 16 Georgia Gwinnett on Saturday, Sept. 28, earning the duo a sweep of this week's Sooner Athletic Conference Players of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday, Sept. 30.

Known for scoring big goals in big games, Nealon earned her third career Sooner Athletic Offensive Player of the Week honors by netting her third game-winner of the season for the Golden Eagles. Facing a ranked opponent for the third time in four matches, the native of Windsor, Calif., helped the hosts to the 2-0 win when Nealon picked off a pass back to the keeper by a Georgia Gwinnett defender. The striker danced around the keeper caught out of position and buried a shot to the empty goal in the fifth minute. All three of Nealon's goals on the season have stood up to be the game-winner as the Golden Eagles improved to 5-2-1 on the season.

Caitlyn Logan nabbed her fifth career SAC Defensive Player of the Week accolades by racking up four saves in John Brown's clean-sheet victory over Georgia Gwinnett. The Charlotte, N.C., native now has five clean sheets on the season, accounting for each JBU victory in 2019, and improved her goals-against average to 0.84 on the season. Logan now has 18 career shutouts and boasts a .778 career goals-against average spanning 44 career games played.

