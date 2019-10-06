Carol W. Nichols

Carol Nichols, 81, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died September 30, 2019. She was born July 28, 1938. Her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Audrey Thomas, preceded her in death. Also, her husband, Dr. Edward Nichols, her son David Steele and her brother/cousin Billy Vernon.

She held a B.S.E. from John Brown University and a M.Ed. from the University of Arkansas. Mrs. Nichols taught at Gentry Elementary School for 18 years as well as teaching courses at John Brown University.

On December 23, 1989, she was joined in marriage to Dr. Edward L. Nichols.

Before beginning her teaching career, she was involved in many civic and voluntary activities. She was Past Matron of Gentry Chapter 359 of the Order of the Eastern Star, a founding member of the Siloam Springs Hospital Auxiliary, Neighborhood Chairman and Executive Board member of Noark Girl Scout council, a member of Betty Bumper's immunization program, a member of the Benton county Democrat Ladies Auxiliary, a member of Alpha Delta Kappa and Phi Delta Kappa.

For many years, she sang in the adult choir of First Baptist Church, Siloam Springs.

She leaves three children, Cathi Utley, Peggy Chenault, Cyndi Holt and two stepchildren, Eddy Nichols and Lydia Collins. She had nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and 12 step-great-grandchildren. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Maria Adela Paiz

Maria Adela Paiz, 57, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Oct. 1, 2019, at the Earlene Howard Hospice House in Springdale, Ark.

She was born June 7, 1962, in El Lolotique, San Miguel, El Salvador, to Jose Luis Paiz and Maria Nicolasa Gomez Paiz.

She is survived by two sons, Eric Paiz and Nicolas Paiz both of Siloam Springs; one daughter, Fatima Paiz of El Salvador; two brothers, Mario Paiz of Siloam Springs and Luis Paiz of Adelanto, Calif.; one sister, Ana Maria Lara of Los Angeles, Calif.; and two grandchildren.

Graveside services were Oct. 5 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

An online guest book is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 10/06/2019