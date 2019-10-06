The Watts (Okla.) Engineers improved to 5-0 with a 68-18 win against Arkoma on Friday night in Watts.

The Engineers rushed for 184 yards and passed for 111 in the victory.

Quarterback Aaron Mitchell completed 5 of 9 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a touchdown.

Ethan Parsley also passed for a touchdown.

Kenny Tush caught three passes for 73 yards, while Caleb Smith and Caden Willis caught touchdown passes.

Smith rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns, while Donovan Hammer had 74 yards and two TDs.

Tush had a 76-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, while Willis also blocked a punt. Bryce Thompson had a tackle for a safety.

Watts now opens conference play this Friday against No. 1 Regent Prep in Tulsa, the Class B state runner-up from last season.

Commerce 44, Colcord 20

Commerce scored a pair of touchdowns in each of the first two quarters to roll to a 44-20 victory at Colcord on Friday.

It was the first loss of the season for the Hornets (4-1, 1-1 District A-6)

Caden Pickard rushed for 128 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns to lead Commerce (3-2, 2-0), while Eric Cunningham had 60 yards and two scores.

Commerce led 28-14 at halftime.

Salina 14, Kansas 8

Kansas remained winless in District 2A-4 with the road loss at Salina on Friday.

The Comets (2-3, 0-2) return to action at home this Friday against Chelsea.

