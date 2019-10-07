Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs quarterback Taylor Pool splits a pair of Benton defenders to score a touchdown in the first quarter Friday at Panther Stadium.

Siloam Springs had its opportunities to send the big homecoming crowd home happy Friday but came up short in the end.

Benton survived a fourth-quarter Siloam Springs comeback to hold on for a 28-26 victory in a 6A-West Conference game at Panther Stadium.

6A-West Conference football standings Overall Conf. Team W-L W-L Benton 2-3 2-0 Greenwood 5-0 2-0 Lake Hamilton 5-0 2-0 Siloam Springs 2-3 1-1 Sheridan 3-2 1-1 El Dorado 1-4 0-2 LR Hall 2-3 0-2 Russellville 1-4 0-2 Last Friday’s results Benton 28, Siloam Springs 26 Greenwood 52, El Dorado 24 Lake Hamilton 42, LR Hall 12 Sheridan 42, Russellville 20 This week’s games Siloam Springs at Greenwood El Dorado at Sheridan LR Hall at Benton Russellville at Lake Hamilton

Down 28-13 in the fourth quarter, Siloam Springs (2-3, 1-0) got a 13-yard interception return for a touchdown from Camden Collins to cut the Benton lead to 28-20 with 7 minutes, 8 seconds remaining.

Siloam Springs' defense -- which played well after an early first-quarter ambush -- held for another defensive stop and got the ball back to the offense for a chance to tie.

Quarterback Taylor Pool hit Tanner Broyles for a 26-yard pass on fourth-and-9 to keep a drive alive, then Pool ran in from 2 yards out to pull Siloam Springs within 28-26 with 2:24 remaining.

Siloam Springs lined up for a two-point conversion, but tight end Jordan Stewart was unable to secure a jump pass from Pool to tie the game.

"We had plenty of opportunities," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "Defense I thought played outstanding football, from the standpoint of other things we've always been worried about -- keeping containment, tackling in space -- they did a tremendous job of that. We got a lot of stops tonight. We didn't have a great night offensively. They have a very good defense."

Benton (2-3, 2-0) recovered an onside kick, but Siloam Springs' defense got the offense one more opportunity with 34 seconds remaining.

Pool hit 3 of 5 passes for 31 yards into Benton territory, but Pool was sacked at the 50 on the final play of the game as Benton held on for the win.

"We found a way to win another ball game here at the end," said Benton coach Brad Harris. "Defense did a good job holding on right there at the end. We gave up some big plays, but we also made some big plays you know?"

Benton finished with 375 yards of offense despite not having senior wide receiver Gavin Wells, who had to sit out because of an ejection last week against Russellville. Benton also had two other players ejected in the second half, Andre Lane and Austin Jones.

Benton running back D'Anthony Harper also chipped a bone in his thumb and sat out the entire first half because of a coaches' decision. Harper came in the second half and rushed nine times for 65 yards, including a 11-yard run to put Benton up 28-13 early in the fourth quarter.

Casey Johnson rushed 24 times for 103 yards for Benton, while quarterback Garrett Brown completed 19 of 36 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

Brown threw touchdown passes to Braden Murdock and Jaden Nash in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead.

"We got off to a slow start," Craig said. "Blame it on whatever you want to blame it on, we got off to a slow start. Our kids kept fighting, kept playing hard. It just shows their commitment and their effort to keep fighting through negative plays."

Siloam Springs, after an interception from Christian Ledeker, came back with a pair of scores to pull within 14-13. Pool ran in from eight yards out for the first score and Collins scored on a four-yard run.

Johnson scored on a 28-yard swing pass to put Benton ahead 21-13 right before halftime.

Siloam Springs finished with 343 yards of offense, including 261 yards in the air.

Pool completed 17 of 37 passes for 261 yards, but he also threw a pair of interceptions. Pool's favorite target was Oren Stafford, who finished with six catches for 148 yards.

Stafford hauled in a 31-yard pass to set up Pool's eight-yard TD run in the first quarter to get within 14-7.

Stafford then caught passes for 43 yards and 26 yards on Siloam Springs' next drive to set up a four-yard run by Collins for the score. However the extra point missed and Siloam Springs still trailed 14-13.

Siloam Springs struggled to get much going in the ground game, churning out 82 hard fought yards on 31 carries.

On two occassions, Benton's defense stopped Siloam Springs on fourth-and-1.

"It's called a game of inches," Craig said. "There were times where it looked like we were going ot hit a big play and we miss a ball by an inch or we don't mak a first down. We went for it twice and didn't get either one of them. Credit to them for doing a great job. We just never really got in a good sync offensively and we've just got to keep getting better."

