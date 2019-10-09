50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Tommy Fain of Watts, Okla., won first place in the Junior Tractor Operators Contest at the Tulsa State Fair.

He was a member of the Adair County FFA.

During the contest 56 Oklahoma 4-H and FFA youths demonstrated their skill in driving tractors and heavy farm equipment through a maze of barrels under the keen and critical eye of the contest judge. The youths also took written tests to show their knowledge of the maintenance and operation of farm equipment.

Safety was an important item on the test, with half the questions covering rules for safe operation. In addition, the contestants were required to inspect a tractor and name all the conditions which should be corrected before it would be ready for operation. Five minutes were allowed for this examination.

He received $100 and a trophy at an honor's banquet on Sunday night at the fairgrounds.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

Despite the rather lopsided final score, Siloam Springs head coach Gary Orr's first comment following the Panthers' 28-6 nonconference win over the Huntsville Eagles summed up his opinion of his team's lack-luster winning performance.

"Did we win?" Orr asked.

He was obviously exaggerating. The Panthers dominated the contest. They rushed for a season-high 349 yards and with the exception of one series -- a 70-yard scoring drive that cut the Panther lead to 14-6 in the third quarter -- shut the Eagles down defensively.

But it was that particular drive and what seemed like an endless number of fumbles, penalties and missed scoring opportunities that loomed large in Orr's mind after the contest.

"That was one of the sloppiest games I've ever had a team play," Orr said. "I don't know what to say. We had way too many penalties and turnovers. We've got to mentally get into the game."

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

Andrew Lamb, a 2007 graduate of Siloam Springs High School, won the 2009 U.S. National Aerobatic Championship in the Sportsman Glider Division.

The 2009 U.S. Aerobatic Championships were held at the North Texas Regional Airport in Sherman/Denison, Texas, on Sept. 20-26. The U.S. Air Force Academy aerobatic team members compete in this competition each year.

That year, 11 pilots from many parts of the United States competed in the three-round national competition. Three Blanik L13AC planes, in which the USAF Academy trained, were transported from the academy and used for the various team members' competition.

Lamb was a junior at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., where he was majoring in aerospace engineering and minoring in French.

