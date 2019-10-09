Photo submitted The inaugural Dustin’s Dream Benefit Ride took place on Saturday, Oct. 5. Motorcycle riders started and ended their ride at Generations Bank and made their way through a 126-mile loop through northeast Oklahoma near Grand Lake before coming back for door prizes, awards and lunch. More than 56 riders participated in the event and 10 businesses served as sponsors.

The inaugural Dustin's Dream Benefit Ride took place on Saturday, Oct. 5. Motorcycle riders started and ended their ride at Generations Bank and made their way through a 126-mile loop through northeast Oklahoma near Grand Lake before coming back for door prizes, awards and lunch. More than 56 riders participated in the event and 10 businesses served as sponsors.

"Our family was blessed by the outpouring of support from family, friends and several local businesses," said Deondra Chamberlain, Dustin's mother. "Thank you to the 56-plus participants and we hope to see you back next year."

Dustin's Dream was founded to honor the life of Dustin Chamberlain, who planned to be a missionary doctor. The nonprofit supports international medical mission trips, provides medical scholarships and partners with organizations that serve the local community, according to the organization's website, dustinsdream.net.

Editorial on 10/09/2019